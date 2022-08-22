Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck marriage: who is the guru who married them

64 million downloads. This is the figure he manages to reach Jay Shetty with his podcast. Among the guests, last year, she had her friend Jennifer Lopez. It was to him that the new Mrs Affleck first confessed her intention to marry for the fourth time. Said and done. Jay Shetty officiated the wedding (the second) of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, those in Georgia. A month after those, surprisingly, in Las Vegas.

Who is Jay Shetty, Jennifer Lopez’s former monk best friend

Guru of the stars ed former Hindu monkis famous for On Purpose, his hugely popular podcast. Among his guests, in addition to JLo, Kobe Bryant, Alicia Keys, the Kardashians. And Will Smith. During the launch of the Lopez film Marry MeShetty has officiated 4 weddings at the request of the star herself… He was among the most frequent guests at the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Her” arguments about him? Mental health and philosophy of life …

Hers is truly a Hollywood movie story. Of the most extravagant ones… English, 34, at twenty he toured Europe as a monk. While studying economics, he met a cleric who invited him to a Hare Krishna ashram in Mumbai. Thus for four years, the English of Indian origin lived and studied in India.

The meeting with Arianna Huffington: a video star is born

Back in the West and in business, while working in Dublin, he crossed paths Arianna Huffington. The queen of media 2.0 was fascinated by him and hired him to produce videos for her own Huffington Post, in New York. On well-being, social relationships and mental health … The most viewed video on Facebook in 2018 was signed by him.

From that moment on, no one stopped him. In 2019 she created her podcast of hers, the one that reached 64 million downloads today. Appointed by Forbes the world’s number one health podcast. In 2020 he published the obviously best seller Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day… He lives in Los Angeles, with his wife Radhi Devlukia Shetty: ultra-starred vegan chef …

Ben Afflek and Jennifer Lopez, the three day long wedding

On social networks (and not only), there was no talk of anything else this weekend. Theme of the three days, in real time, the wedding of the Bennifers. Those actually come not too surprising since, reveals the Mailonline showing the photos of the mansion dressed up for the occasion, the preparatory works have involved the former plantation mansion for months. Which is owned by the groom and is located in Riceboro, just outside Savannah. The same where they should have married 20 years ago … Value: 8.9 million dollars.