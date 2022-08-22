Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s second wedding: everything we know about the “extraordinary weekend of celebration”

Before the festivities, Lopez Affleck was photographed in downtown Savannah with her mixed family as they worked on wedding preparations. According to People, Lopez visited the Glow Med Spa while Affleck and the children had coffee at the Espresso Gallery: “They are clearly in love. They all seemed like a happy, cohesive family unit, ”said spa owner Courtney Victor,“ She’s absolutely flawless. It’s amazing how beautiful she is. She is the apotheosis of a radiant bride ».

Jennifer Lopez Affleck wore Ralph Lauren. According to The Daily Mail Lopez chose for her third wedding dress a white Ralph Lauren couture dress with a train and a delicate, flowing veil. To coordinate with his wife, Affleck wore a black and white tuxedo. Their children were included in the ceremony in a beautiful way. In the photos shared by The Daily Mail Lopez and Affleck’s children and other family members are seen following the couple down the aisle as two of them help carry the bride’s veil.

Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 11-year-old Sam. Jennifer Lopez shares 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Here is who participated and who did not. Many famous friends of the couple attended their second nuptials, including Matt Damon, who was photographed upon arriving in Georgia on August 19 with his wife Luciana Barroso. According to Peopleamong the participants were also the director Kevin Smith, the actor of Clerks Jason Mewes and Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife Pia Miller. Like the bride and groom, the other guests were also dressed in white.

Missing from the celebrations was Ben Affleck’s brother, Casey Affleck, who reportedly had “conflicting parental obligations at home.” Affleck’s ex-wife was also absent from the event. On August 21, TMZ shared photos of the actress at a Sam’s Club in West Virginia, which would have been taken at the same time as the wedding ceremony on August 20. In one photo, Garner is seen smiling as she poses with a fan. It was previously reported that Garner had been invited to the wedding, but she had turned it down due to other commitments.