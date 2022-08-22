Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married: all about the second marriage

A year ago they formalized their relationship with the couple’s first red carpet at the Venice Film Festival leaving everyone breathless. Beautiful and very in love, they looked at each other with the eyes of love in front of photographers and the whole world, concretizing weeks and weeks of rumors and stolen photos. 12 months later, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are husband and wife (second) and respond with facts to those who think (go) to a flash in the pan or a studied marketing move. After getting married in secret in Las Vegas, the Bennifers replied with a second Hollywood-style wedding in front of relatives and friends divided into three days of sumptuous and princely celebrations. She is radiant in a custom made Ralph Lauren dresshe impeccable in a tuxedo, all the guests strictly in white: that’s all we know about Ben and Jennifer’s wedding encore.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE BIS WEDDING OF THE BENNIFERS: 3 DAYS OF PARTY

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding was the exact opposite of the Las Vegas wedding celebrated on July 16: on that occasion JLo had worn an Alexander McQueen dress “from an old movie” taken from her closet as she swore eternal love to her boyfriend in front of mother Guadalupe and their children. A way to “cheat” the press that 18 years ago had shaken their love story due to “unmanageable” media pressure. With things done and with a light heart, the Bennifers were able to have the wedding of their dreams at Ben Affleck’s Riceboro estatein Georgia, organized in great detail by star party planner Colin Cowie (among his most famous clients Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan ed). The celebrations lasted three days: on Friday 19th August the pre-wedding dinner was held, on Saturday the actual ceremony and on Sunday brunch and picnic in the large park of the villa.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the $ 9 million Affleck mansion, the paparazzi and drone-proof tent connected to the colonial house by a very long white nave was set up for the occasion. As the Daily Mail, the ceremony was officiated by the famous life coach and podcaster Jay Shetty, the cake was a “cascade of cream and gold”, with the guests, strictly dressed in white dress code, entranced by the fireworks display by the lake. Protagonists of the ceremony together with the spouses are their five children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, born from the relationship of Ben and Jennifer Garner and the two 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, born from Jennifer’s marriage and Marc Anthony, who walked down the aisle with the bride.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE WEDDING DRESS BY JENNIFER LOPEZ

What about Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress? The 53-year-old does not miss a shot in terms of look, and so it was also for the encore wedding: splendid with a mermaid dress with a neckline on the back with flounced details by Ralph Lauren embellished with a scenographic veil of six meters and a long train. The most beautiful accessory, the smile of someone who has been able to “wait” for almost 20 years to then discover that “love is beautiful. Love is kind. And love is patient”, cit.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE GUESTS TO THE WEDDING OF JLO AND BEN AFFLECK

Among the guests at the wedding of the yearMatt Damon’s close friend of the groom (his brother Casey Affleck is absent for “conflicting parental obligations at home”), director Kevin Smith, host Jimmy Kimmel, actor of Clerks Jason Mewes and Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell and his wife Pia Miller. Among the many signs hanging for the seal also the sentence Love never fails / Love never fails and if you think about it, there couldn’t be a better motto.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The novel holidays of writers READ NOW Mini guide for solo travelers READ NOW