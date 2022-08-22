Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce after a week of marriage

“Love is patient” and writes the new chapter of the fable Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck, married in July 2022 after a flashback that no one gave credit to. But today, in fact, not everyone is very convinced of the reunion of Bennifer culminating in a tender wedding in Las Vegas. Not even a month after the wedding, and already the rumors are starting to inflate the gossip: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in crisis, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will separate, the marriage is already over or it won’t last. A series of cynical-pragmatic scenarios on the N reasons why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck should / could break up, fueled by all sorts of sources, from the voices of her ex-husbands (a great classic) to the inferences embroidered on lonely photographs.

There separation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckin reality, it is only physical. They are separated because on different continents, a distance that can be bridged by hours by plane, and for his business reasons. After the wedding and short Parisian honeymoon, Ben Affleck returned to Los Angeles for filming Aquaman 2, where he is expected to return to take on the role of Batman replacing Michael Keaton (and a photo with Jason Momoa would have confirmed). J.Lo stayed in Europe for the charity show in Capri and the costume photo shoot she took on the island, then continuing with the holidays with her children. But precisely during this moment of physical separation, two interventions sparked the crawl space of suppositions: an anonymous statement to Hollywood Life stressed that physical distance is one of the stimulants of the love between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: “They believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and this is perfect because when they are separated they are earning a huge amount of money. situation in which both win “. Thanks to the heat under the umbrella, the words were distorted, from there it was a moment to make the separation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck universal.

Second intervention, what the Jennifer Lopez Ojani Noa’s first husbandmarried in 1997 and divorced the following year, released to the DailyMail a few days after the Bennifer’s wedding. Noa, who in later years remained friends with Jen (he still calls her that, never J.Lo) and also worked in a restaurant, Madres, which the pop star opened in the first half of the 2000s, was quite skeptical of the newlyweds, precisely because of the particular inclination of his ex-wife: “I wish you and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last” he began. “Jen is in love with love, she loves being in love. She has been engaged six times, Ben Affleck is her fourth husband. I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay down at read the wedding night, he said we would be together forever “continued Ojani Noa. “Every time she believes it, every time she thinks she has the man of her life beside her. She even believed me. I’m glad she’s back at Ben, but I have a feeling it won’t last. I think he’s someone who will marry seven. or eight times, I can’t see her with just one person. She pushes herself to constantly move forward in her professional life, which is why she has had a career for thirty years, but also goes on in her private life “concluded the former model Cuban, painting a portrait of Jennifer Lopez more restless and turbulent than the star wants to appear (or perhaps is in real life). Will she be right, in part? And how much weight will these words have in the future, in Bennifer’s fairytale storytelling?