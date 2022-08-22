Jennifer Garner: this was during the wedding of Ben Affleck and JLo

the weddings of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They have become the event of the year. If her surprise union in Las Vegas caused a stir, her second party in Georgia has grabbed the spotlight, not only because of the luxurious details but also because of the special guests and the magnificent wedding dress signed by Ralph Lauren that the singer wore, but there is one question everyone is asking: Where was Jennifer Garner at the time of the ceremony?

Jennifer Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, He had an invitation to his ex’s wedding, in which the three children he had with the actor were present: Violet Anne, 16, Seraphina Rose, 13, and Samuel, 11.

yesHowever, the actress did not attend the link due to her busy work schedule that forced her to stay in Texas, dand according to the medium HollywoodLife.

Jennifer Garner shopping

Not being able to make an appearance at the second wedding of JLo and Ben Affleck, the protagonist of If I were 30 continued with her daily routine of the day and was seen shopping in a popular store located in South Charleston, West Virginia, USA.

In the photographs, were broadcast by the American media TMZis observed at Jennifer Garner shopping for the supermarket as usual in the company of two men, apparently her father and her boyfriend, John Miller.

The actress, 50, wears a striped shirt and pants and is seen in a very good mood and happy in the self-service store. She even agreed to take photos with fans.

His appearance in Virginia attracted attention, especially after his last post on Instagram where he shared a video in which he is seen on board a boat.

Garner accompanied the clip with a message saying goodbye to Texas, a city where he was known to be working. “Austin, TX, sYou know how to make the team have a good time. See you soon!wrote.

