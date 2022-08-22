Jeff Jarrett leaves WWE | solo wrestling

In the midst of a transition stage in WWE, changes, departures, dismissals and new appointments are the order of the day. The latest episode featured Jeff Jarrett, who last week left his position as Senior Vice President of WWE Live Events, as confirmed exclusively by PWInsider.com with multiple sources. The medium reveals that Jarrett would have officially ended with the company this past Fridayalthough it is a fact that still needs to be 100% confirmed.



Jeff Jarrett began working as a WWE producer in 2019becoming part of the company’s creative team in March of that year. It didn’t take long for him to transition into an executive role focused on live events. However, when these were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jarrett quietly left the company, although he never publicly acknowledged it..

The WWE Hall of Fame he returned to the company in May of this year, “taking charge of live events”, as described by a source at the time. Just three months later, Jarrett leaves the company again. In the meantime, the reasons for his departure are still unknown.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that Jarrett has a podcast, which he presents together with Conrad Thompson, where you could address this issue. In addition, he recently became part of the ownership group for the Minor League Baseball team. The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes in Illinois, which this year brought in a number of wrestling personalities over the course of its season.

He recently acted as a special referee in the fight between The Uses Y The Street Profits at SummerSlam, and just one day later he was part of the Ric Flair’s Last Match event, where he joined Jay Lethal to face Ric Flair Y Andrade the Idol in the last match of the WWE legend.

