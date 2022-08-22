Is Megan Fox pregnant? Machine Gun dedicated a song to his ‘unborn child’

Lyou Billboard Music Awards 2022 were full of surprises, one of them starring Megan Fox and Machine Gun. The couple grabbed several spotlights during the event and rumors about a possible pregnancy came to light.

Is Megan Fox pregnant?

Rumors spread after Machine Gun will perform ‘Twin Flame’ at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. during the song the musician mentioned “his unborn child” and moments before he assured that the letter had been Inspired by Megan Fox.

Officially, neither of them has spoken about it.

How many children does Megan Fox have?

Megan Fox has three children, all from her marriage to Brian Austin Green: Journey (5 years old), Bodhi (8 years old) and Noah (10).

Who is Machine Gun Kelly?

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is the stage name of Colson Baker, a 32-year-old American rapper and actor, born on April 22, 1990 in Houston, Texas. He made his professional debut in October 2012 with her album ‘Lace Up’.

Also MGK has appeared in films such as ‘Beyond the Lights’, ‘Bird Box’, ‘The Dirt’, ‘Project Power’, ‘The Last Son’ and ‘Jackass Forever’, among others.

In 2021 he won the Billboard Award for ‘Best Rock Album’ for ‘Tickets to My Downfall’. That year he was also nominated for ‘Best Rock Artist’ and ‘Best Rock Song’ for ‘My Ex’s Best Friend’.