Intrigue, suspense and macabre scenes: the 5 thrillers that are on Netflix and you can’t stop watching

Netflix is ​​still one of the most popular platforms for series and movies by users, despite the great competition it has in recent years since we captivates with all the productions it offers.

if you are suspense thriller loverperhaps the enormous variety of films that the platform presents can Complicate yourself when choosing what to see. That’s why we leave you a selection of the 5 thriller movies available on Netflix that you can not miss.

I think about the end

Drama and suspense combine in this surreal creation from filmmaker and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman. Based on the book by Canadian Iain Reid, this story begins in a simple way: a young woman (Jessie Buckley) waits for her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) of a few weeks ago to pick her up, to undertake drive to the farm where he grew up and his parents live.

But a few minutes into the story, not only does a strong storm fall, but the atmosphere becomes strange. The conversation between the characters becomes tense and everything begins to take on a confused air that will make you question reality and give you goosebumps.

Directed by David Fincherthis puzzling and gripping thriller was his third feature film.

It all begins on the birthday of Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas), a cold and arrogant banking tycoon, whom his brother Conrad (Sean Penn) gives him a ticket to participate in a mysterious game. And what does it consist of? No one knows exactly, although the businessman agrees to participate.

From this moment the movie turns macabre, with a wooden clown lying in front of his mansion in the same way his father died when he jumped from the roof when Nicholas was a child. from there, the game is mixing with your daily lifegradually blurring the border between what is real and what is not.

Do not breathe

With a villain more than unusual, this movie will make you jump scared. The story begins with a group of criminals used to robbing houses that they find out about the booty of a war veteran (Stephen Lang).

The man is blind and lives in an abandoned neighborhood Detroit, where he keeps $300,000 in cash, money he received as compensation after a young millionaire killed his daughter in an accident.

One night, this group decides to steal that money, but if they thought that assaulting a blind man would be an easy task, they were wrong because soon The robbery will become your worst nightmare.

Chris Hemsworth returns to the platform with this thriller inspired by the story Escape from Spiderhead, by George Saunders.

In the near future, Steve Abnesti (Hemsworth) finds himself in the Spider’s Head prison, where he heads prisoner tests who are released from their sentences in exchange for participating in a drug experiment can transform their behavior.

Not only that, but they can even upset your feelings, like with Jeff (Miles Teller), who was sentenced to prison for causing a deadly accident. Marked by suspense, irony and fiction, this movie will keep you on the edge of your seat for two hours.

rescue distance

Claudia Llosa, niece of writer Mario Vargas Llosa and filmmaker Luis Llosa, demonstrates her talent in this film based on the book with which the Argentine writer Samanta Schweblin debut in the novels.

With a mixture of reality and fantasy, the film is set in southern Argentina where the Spanish Amanda (Mara Valverde) arrives, accompanied by her little daughter to spend the summer in the big house that belonged to his father.

There he meets Carola (Dolores Fonzi) and her teenage son, who becomes the partner of some vacation gone weirdwith a danger that lurks from the plants, the trees and the water.