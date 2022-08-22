In Quito there will be an exclusive sample of North American cinema

As part of its cultural programming in Quito, the North American Ecuadorian Center (CEN) will screen the first show focused on North American cinema, called “Made in the USA, American Films Forever.”

The exhibition will be screened from August 24 to 31, and citizens will be able to attend the 8choymedio movie theaters for free.

Eight hits of American cinema

Attendees will be able to enjoy eight hits that have marked the history of the seventh art in the US, in their original language.

These are: Rebel Without a Cause, Taxi Driver, Sunset Boulevard, Blue Velvet, Pulp Fiction, The Shining, The Wizard of Oz and Vertigo.

This initiative constitutes a perfect opportunity to revive these classics, through projections restored and adapted in 4K DCP. To do this, the billboard has been distributed as follows:

Wednesday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m. – rebel without a causeby Nicholas Ray, a film produced in 1955, starring James Dean, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo.

Thursday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m. – Taxi Driver, directed by Martin Scorsese in 1976, starring Robert De Niro, Cybill Shepherd and Jodie Foster. The film will be shown again on Tuesday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m..

Friday, August 26 at 5:30 p.m. – sunset boulevarddirected in 1950 by Billy Wilder and performed by William Holden, Gloria Swanson and Eric von Stroheim.

Friday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. – Blue Velveta play by David Lynch (1986), starring Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan and Dennis Hopper.

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday, August 27 at 5:00 p.m. – Pulp Fiction, by Quentin Tarantino (1994), starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

Saturday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. – The Shining (extended version)Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece in 1980, with the participation of Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd.

Sunday, August 28 at 4:00 p.m. – The Wizard of Oz, one of the most unforgettable and eccentric classics of cinema, directed by Víctor Fleming in 1939, and starring Judy Garland, Frank Morgan and Ray Bolger.

Sunday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m. – Vertigo, by Alfred Hitchcock, starring James Stewart, Kim Novak and Henry Jones. The film will be shown again on Wednesday, August 31 at 7:00 p.m..

The exhibition will include three conversations

“In 2018, the CEN inaugurated its headquarters in the capital, and since then, we have offered the Quito public varied, innovative, and highest quality cultural proposals, which have achieved a magnificent reception; On this occasion we have sought to expand our offer through an alliance with 8choymedio, because we consider that its proposal as an independent film platform is very valuable for local culture”comments Deborah Chiriboga, Director General of the CEN.

Mariana Andrade, Executive Director of 8choymedio, comments that the exhibition “Made in USA” will have “American productions that enjoy a high aesthetic value, impeccable scripts, extraordinary performances and photography that is a benchmark in film schools around the world.”

Andrade adds that, as part of the proposal for this event, three talks will be held with experts and movie fans.

Topics such as “The myth of James Dean”, “The Sound and Film Universe of Blue Velvet” and “The Violence of The Shining” will be addressed.

In this way, the CEN seeks to mark a before and after in regards to cultural experiences in Quito, hand in hand with classic American cinema. In addition, it reaffirms its mission to strengthen the links of Ecuadorian citizens with North American culture, as well as to expand its cultural offer to reach diverse audiences, such as academics, artists and students.