Il Vescovado – Like two common tourists in the alleys of the Amalfi Coast, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted in Positano

Like two common tourists in the alleys of the Amalfi Coast, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted in Positano
Music, Cinema and Culture
The holiday in Campania continues for international stars Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.
Written by (Redazione), Monday 22 August 2022 12:38:33
Continue the holiday in Campania for international stars Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom.
After having enchanted the public atAnema and Core of Capriwhere they were on the occasion of the charity event Luisavia Romethe two were spotted on the streets of Positanoin the company of his two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.
Several curious fans stopped the two celebrities to ask them for some selfies or autographs. It did not help to camouflage them, while they were shopping in the Vertical City, the clothing of ordinary tourists, with sunglasses and a hat.
Katy Perry is an American singer-songwriter who made her debut in the world of music in 2001 with the album Katy Hudson, then achieved worldwide success in 2008. Nominated thirteen times at the Grammy Awardswon five MTV Video Music Awardsfive Billboard Music Awardand his record for the most consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. His five American Music Awardif, globally, she is the only holder of three RIAA Digital Diamond Awards for her singles that exceeded 10 million units.
Orlando Bloom, on the other hand, is a British actor, mainly known for his role as Legolas in the trilogies of “The Lord of the Rings” And “The Hobbit“, and for that of Will Turner in the saga of “Pirates of the Caribbean“.
Photo: infokpbr
Read also: Capri, Katy Perry and OrlandoBloom protagonists of Anema e Core
Photo gallery
Music, Cinema and Culture
