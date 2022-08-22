“I should be less smug”: Kim Kardashian’s assailant blames her for the robbery

One of the assailants behind the robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016 has broken his silence, blaming the millionaire for the crime saying that “she should be less presumptuous”.

Yunis Abbas is one of the criminals convicted of being involved in a $10 million robbery in which Kim Kardashian was tied up and placed in the bathtub of her Paris hotel after they posed as police officers.

“She was throwing money there and I wanted to collect it and that was it. Guilty? No, I don’t care,” Abbas said in an interview with VICE News published on Saturday.

Among the stolen items was a 20-carat diamond ring valued at $4 million that Kanye West had given her as an engagement ring.

“They should be a little less smug around people who don’t have money to spend,” he said of Kim Kardashian and other celebrities who swagger their money. “For some people, it’s provocative.”

Abbas is just one of 12 people who were apprehended for the crime. He spent 22 months in prison and was released after claiming that he suffers from heart problems.

The gang of criminals used social media to determine where Kardashian was and rob her.

