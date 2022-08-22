I purchased three items from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American: I immediately return the leotard

A woman struggled to avoid buying from any of the Kardashian brands until a Good American ad changed her mind.

Alexis Barber divested and bought three items from Good American, one of which she thought was a waste of money.

Try on the high compression motorcycle suit first

Alexis prided herself on not being a consumer of the Kardashian brand.

“I’ve always avoided buying from the Kardashians, but Good American’s Instagram ads have reached a very low point for me. So let’s see if it’s worth it, ”says Alexis in a new TikTok video.

Try on three pieces: a compression suit and two pairs of jeans.

Depending on the type of clothing, Alexis has a size six or eight.

I tried Khloe Kardashian's plus size Good American jeans and couldn't button them

They are plus sizes and I tried Khloe's Good American bikini, but it's not for me

The first item he wanted was Good American’s $ 120 High Shine Compression Biker Suit.

At first glance, Alexis says the fabric looks good.

But the fit and design make her guess how much she likes it.

“Um, I don’t find the length of this particularly flattering, and it should suck you in too, but I don’t feel any sense of squeezing,” he explains.

Alexis thinks the leotard doesn’t dress her like she said it would.

Moving on to jeans, try the $ 149 Good ’90s Loose Raw Hem jeans first.

“Yes, it’s cute, and they’re comfortable and true to size. Cute, ”Alexis exclaims.

Alexis is returning the suit

But both jeans will be her new cornerstones

The classic $ 155 Good ’90s also proves to be a solid buy.

“These are going to be experienced by me,” he admits.

Alexis says, “The jeans work, but the leotard was over $ 100 and will be back immediately.”

Viewers agreed with her that the leotard wasn’t that, but the jeans were worth keeping.

“The romper is too long. He’s giving wrestlers or cyclists, ”joked one commentator.

One woman wrote: “Honestly good American jeans and clothes are the best.”

However, others admitted they thought the same way about buying from a Kardashian brand, but Skims changed their mind.

“This is me, but with Skims Miss Kimmy boutta takes my money,” commented one viewer.

