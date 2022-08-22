How long it takes for folding phones to outperform normal phones

Samsung is very clear when folding phones will be the most successful in the premium range, and there isn’t much left for it…

Folding mobiles began as a hesitant bet, but little by little they are gaining a foothold in the market. However, a question arises: When will more folding mobiles be sold than normal mobiles? Studies conducted by Samsung shed some light in this regard, although the firm’s research has focused only on the high-premium range.

As explained by Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung’s mobile section, There are only a few years left for more units of the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip series to be sold than the Galaxy S family. This information, reported by the media Korean Heraldalso points out that the South Korean firm is trying to your foldable mobiles reach wider audiences. For now, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 5G are the big bets.

Samsung foldable phones will dominate the premium market in 2025

Samsung has very high expectations for its folding phones, even believing that will outsell Galaxy S series models in just a few years. This was explained by Roh Tae-moon, head of the mobile section, at a press conference held on August 10 in New York.

“By 2025, foldable phones will account for more than 50 percent of Samsung’s total premium smartphone shipments”commented the manager, who also added that models like the Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold will be the new standard of smartphones in the future.

The South Korean firm isn’t the only one optimistic about foldable phones. Recently, experts at Countepoint Research published that this 2022 will be sold 16 million units of this type of mobile, notably exceeding the 9 million units that were sold in 2021. The expectations are even better by 2023, the year in which up to 23 million folding phones could be sold all over the world. As we can see, sales of folding smartphones are expected to continue to grow at a good pace.

Within total sales, Samsung is expected to continue to maintain the leading role it currently has. According to data from Counterpoint Research, 62% of all folding phones sold in June 2022 were from Samsung. The second position is for Huawei, although it only managed to sell 16% of the total, showing that the dominance of the South Korean company is very broad.

Samsung premium mobile sales have fallen in the last year, so those responsible have chosen to increase the bet on the Galaxy Gold and the Galaxy Flip in order to try to improve sales data in the future. According to the company’s own forecasts, It seems that the bet will pay off, Well, Samsung believes that in 2025 its folding phones will surpass the Galaxy S family.

