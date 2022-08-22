How Drew Barrymore became famous

drew Barrymore became world famous thanks to ET the alienthe film directed by steven spielberg and premiered in 1982. At that time, the actress I was just 7 years old and already had some experience in both film and television.

drew Barrymore He came into this world on February 22, 1975 and was born into a family of great actors. His father was John Drew Barrymore and his grandfather John Barrymoreone of the most prominent Hollywood performers of the 1930s.

This is why it is not surprising that Drew has been involved with the world of acting from a very young age. Her first jobs were with television commercials and His film debut came when he was just 4 years old. in the film altered statesstarring William Hurt.

Some time later he appeared at the casting of poltergeistthe work directed by steven spielberg. There are 2 versions that explain why she did not stay for this film: one says that the actress was not ready for the role, while the other indicates that Barrymore herself rejected it because she felt scared by the story.

What he did get was a role for the other movie Spielberg had in mind: ET the alien. In this, Barrymore brought to life Gertie, Elliot’s younger sisterand the success of the film led her to become world famous at just 7 years old.

Drew Barrymore: his memory of Steven Spielberg and the audition for ET, the extraterrestrial

According to the version that the actress herself gave when she was young, the scare she felt with the Poltergeist story is true, although at the same time it happened that Spielberg thought of her more to work on ET

The director of classics like Shark, Schindler’s List Y Saving Private Ryan He did a quick test in which he asked him to scream and make a face of astonishment, to see what his reaction would be when meeting the alien.

Gertie (Drew Barrymore) discovers ET, the alien

Barrymore passed this test with ease, and history proved that Spielberg was right to cast her and jumpstart her career. After overcoming a series of personal problems (She was admitted to rehabilitation for her drug addictions when she was only 13 years old.s), Drew became one of the most prominent actresses of recent decades and starred in hits like never kissed Y Like it was the first time.

What do you think? Were you aware of all these details linked to the beginning of the career of drew Barrymore?