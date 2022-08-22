How Drew Barrymore became famous

drew Barrymore became world famous thanks to ET the alienthe film directed by steven spielberg and premiered in 1982. At that time, the actress I was just 7 years old and already had some experience in both film and television.

drew Barrymore He came into this world on February 22, 1975 and was born into a family of great actors. His father was John Drew Barrymore and his grandfather John Barrymoreone of the most prominent Hollywood performers of the 1930s.

