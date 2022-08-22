He waited 3 years! He married Sarah Hyland, from the series Modern Family

The American actress Sarah Hyland, one of the protagonists of the popular series “Modern family”, married Wells Adams last weekend in California, with whom she had been engaged three years ago, reported EFE, which cites the portal as a source of news E! News.

The couple celebrated their wedding on August 20 in an outdoor ceremony at Sustone Winery, near Santa Barbara, in the state of California.

His co-star in “Modern Family”, Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, shared on her Instagram profile a snapshot of several of the actors who appear in the series and wished the bride the best.

Real and television family

According to the portal of People magazine, Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, another actor from the famous sitcom, were among the guests celebrating Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

The 50-year-old fellow “America’s Got Talent” judge attended the couple’s big day over the weekend, sharing a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram on Sunday, including a photo of her with Ferguson and the husband of this, Justin Mikita.

The couple met on social media after Wells became popular for her appearance on the reality show “Bachelor in Paradise” and went public with their romance in the fall of 2017.

As CNN points out, Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019 after nearly two years of dating. The couple originally planned to tie the knot in August 2020, but pushed the nuptials back several times due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Despite the wait, Sarah Hyland, 31, didn’t have all things clear before the wedding. Last July, the aforementioned news portal highlighted, the artist revealed that she still did not know if she would keep her maiden name. “My mom didn’t take my dad’s last name, so it’s never been relevant to me,” she told E! News. “I like to be called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff, and if the booking is under her name, I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, I’m so cute. But I do not know. I haven’t decided.”