Hair: the cutting and styling trends that will characterize the fall / winter 2022-2023 in the name of genderfluid

“The f / w 2022-23 season will be characterized by genderless hairlook. We will no longer talk about gender, but about fluidity, about authentic expression of oneself. There will no longer be gender distinctions even for cuts, but we will try to enhance the individuality of everyone based on their characteristics and personality “the premise of Fabrizio Palmieri, Creative Director of Toni & Guy Italia, already tells a lot about future trends, before describing the macro trends of next season.

HAIR TRENDS: CUTS

Buzz Cut





Iris Law for Missoni





Ramai AI Ali

An extreme look that we will see for the next f / w 22-23 season, which takes inspiration from the military world. Once adopted only by men, today it is also loved by women. Perfect for combating the faded effect of post-summer hair. The benefits are to minimize any hair management and maintenance operations, as well as the statement element of course. No look conveys more boldness and self-confidence. Being an extremely short cut it is especially recommended for those who have fine and proportionate features, it also works well on more elongated face shapes because it rounds. Not recommended on a square or too round face. To be combined with extreme colors, a fascinating combination of the masculinity of the short and the sweetness of the feminine features.

Pixie Curls





Balmain





Ermanno Scervino

Short hair has always been an expression of creativity and freedom. The pixie cut was popularized by 1960s icons such as Audrey Hepburn and Mia Farrow. In particular, the trend for this season will be its curly version, the pixie curls. Characterized by less hard perimeters and left to grow naturally. The pixie curls is a hairlook that wants to enhance the natural texture of the wearer, creating volume, definition for curls with a ‘spring’ effect. The perfect look to express spontaneity and courage, a new mood to show off curly hair.



Double Cut or Bob To Long





Sportmax

Double Cut, the Japanese-inspired cut, manga also called ‘Hime Cut’. The mix & match of a long flowing and elegant cut combined with a bob. A linear and graphic hairlook, perfect for daring with a new fresh and gritty style. Extreme and decisive, for those looking for a change of impact, or for a lighter and more natural hairlook, without sacrificing too much length. The difficulty of this cut lies in harmoniously balancing the short and disconnected part at jaw height from the long one.

Bob





Cover





Fendi

This season is also bob-mania. The bob continues to assert itself and especially in the ‘The Coco Bob’ version. An elegant bob, carried above the chin, outlined by soft and linear lines, often combined with the fringe accessory that makes it the protagonist. Perfect for expressing sensuality and elegance!

Mullet





Annakiki





Vauthier

The Mullet, a dynamic and fresh cut, suitable for all types of face that takes inspiration from the music scene of the 70s / 80s, sported by celebrities and not, Miley Cyrus has created a real icon! The protagonist of this cut? The texture! Depending on personal taste, the more the games with the scaling will be incisive, the more volume and texture will be obtained to frame the face, softening it. Excellent in all its versions and fusions, perfect for expressing a Glam-Rock style!

The fringe





Valentino





Eudon Choi

Let’s forget the geometric and sculpted fringes, for the f / w 2022-23 season the fringe will be jaunty, free and without patterns. Whether combined with a bob or a pixie cut, it will become the protagonist of the hairlook, to give an extra accent to your personality.

HAIR TRENDS: STYLING

Slick Back

A look with an androgynous feeling, easy to achieve, whether with straight or wavy hair, short or long. The hair is combed back to create a deliberately designed and graphic effect. The wet trend is almost timeless and has an unusual charm that gives the hair a glossy, lacquered and shiny effect with shimmering roots. A naturally inspired hairlook, which follows the spontaneous movements of the hair to deliberately create an informal ‘sporty’ effect.

Top Knot

A trend that has already been popular for several seasons, but which will continue to conquer us even in winter. A quick and easy hairstyle for those with medium / long hair. The top knot winks at the 90s but looks to the future. A high semi-crop, a simple chic knot, with a precise and clean finish that makes this hairstyle even more current and refined.

Glam Waves

The perfect look to be glamorous on any occasion, the waves will accompany us throughout the new season, what you will want to enhance will be the softness and shine of the hair.

11 macro themes from the catwalks

1) The helmet as Valentina Crepax





Salvatore Ferragamo

A cut that pleases not only the GenZ but also the over 40s. Everything is in the length.

2) One side row – Twist Sixties





Chanel

Full-bodied and well ‘disciplined’ as at the time. The side-swept hair can follow the flat wave and be stopped by a hairpin or lacquered and teased.

4) Smooth à plomb





Versace

It is made with special products. The hair, after washing and drying, straightens. Without forgetting a polish to enhance the color.

5) Hair jewels





Givenchy

Especially on wild hair. The length doesn’t matter.

6) Glow all over





Giambattista Valli

The glow-wet effect is also found in the make-up. It must be exaggerated and conspicuous if you decide to adopt it.

7) Messy bun





Elie Saab

Quick and easy to make. Both low and high the fake disheveled yield is always very glam.

Color

8) Brunette





Christian Dior

On the trend of ‘celebrities’ who are moving towards the brunette hairlook as Billie Eilish or Hailey Bieber did, we also find it on the catwalks of Dior, Fendi and Chanel. Perfect and flawless.

9) Dirty blonde





Dolce & Gabbana

Shiny blondes give way to a more messy color, often with caramel undertones: this color trend was seen on the catwalks of Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana.

10) Bleached





Trussardi

Seen on the catwalk, from Dior to Trussardi, platinum hair was the top color of the fashion shows and will be the same in winter (also for men). A Courtney Love platinum, if desired with a bit of dark root too. Other themed inspiration from the fashion shows of Givenchy, Valentino, Halpern and Yohji Yamamoto.

11) The red





Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini

The first to adopt it was Sydney Sweeney (actress of Euphoria) who left her characteristic blonde for a strawberry shade (like the one that had chosen Gigi Hadid before platinum). After her, Kendall Jenner also went from brown to very chic auburn that she showed on the Prada runway. Many redheads also on the catwalk at Missoni, 16Arlighton and Philosophy. A trend to keep an eye on.