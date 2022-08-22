Guillermo Almada hopes that Pocho Guzmán reflects, takes a breather and begins to contribute

The Pachuca coach explained the reason why Víctor Guzmán stayed on the substitute bench in the duel against León

PACHUCA — William Almadacoach of Pachucaexplained that the substitution of Victor Guzman in the game against León this Sunday, has the purpose that ‘Pocho’ reflect and take a breath so that he returns to contribute what he gave to the team, so he hopes that it will only be something temporary and he will soon return to ownership. In addition, the Uruguayan highlighted the effort of Javier Eduardo Lopez to get physically ready with days of up to three sessions.

“(Víctor Guzmán) He is in very good physical shape, he has not stopped, he was showing a lot of willingness, a lot of desire, he was not rediscovering himself with the football that he usually gave us. Sometimes when that happens, no matter how hard we try to support him for a few games, the idea is that he look at it from another place, reflect, take a breather and start contributing, that he gave us a lot permanently, but he was a little erratic in the volume of play that he has to give us to make his teammates grow”, he declared after the 1-0 win over Lion.

Almada also highlighted the debut of Javier Eduardo Lopez with the shirt of Pachucaafter the ‘Chofis’ was in charge of opening the emerald defense to assist Israel Luna, who scored the only goal of the match.

‘Pocho’ Guzmán remained on the bench in the duel against León. imago7

“We got a very fair result for what we did, we constantly went looking for it, we had scoring situations, some of us made mistakes. ‘chofis’ He has worked very hard this month with double and triple sessions and he really gave us that drive that we needed, that volume of play, he generated the assist for the goal and well”.

Already with the incursion of the Chofis Lopez and waiting for the return of ‘Pocho’ Guzman, Almada He did not hesitate to express the possibility of having both players on the field of play at the same time.

“Two good players can always coexist within a team, both the ‘chofis’ What Guzman They can play in various positions. I preferred that ‘Pocho’ reflect, that he look from the bench, surely it hurt him not to enter, but one sees the game differently, sometimes reflecting on some things that he did not do well in the previous ones, we are very sure that ‘Pocho’ is going to return to us give important things and this is momentary, it is not that it is going to stay there definitively”.