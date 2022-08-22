Goodbye Shakira and Gerard Piqué / Check the identity of the third uncomfortable Clara Chia Martì

Shakira and Gerard Piqué: the farewell is caused by the third uncomfortable blonde, Clara Chia Martì

It is no longer a mystery that the historic vip couple Shakira and Gerard Piqué exploded and the reason according to the well-informed of the gossip is the betrayal that the Barcelona footballer inflicted on the latin-pop star. Those directly concerned, parents of the two children who are the fruit of their love, have formalized the break through a note issued in the press and in these hours it emerges that the reason behind the separation has a certain face. It is a young blonde and bu-sided b-side named Clara Chia Martì. The Colombian pop star would have discovered the infidelity of the historical partner consumatasi with the blonde “third inconvenience”, and then decide not to forgive the betrayal, thus opting for separation from the father of his children. And apparently the flirtation of Clara Chia Martì and Gerard Piqué soon turned into a love in the light of the sun: if initially the two lovebirds hid their relationship, now the people directly concerned reveal that they no longer want to hide.

Soleil KOs during the holidays, due to a health problem / The message to the fans

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia Martì they were spotted together while they were in Puigcerdà, Catalonia, during the Summerfest Cerdanya. And on the occasion of their meeting which took place publicly, the romantic effusions between the two now lovebirds did not wait long. But who is Clara Chia Martì?

Gf vip, Andrea Denver has a new girlfriend / Scorda Adriana Volpe for Lexi Sundin?

The identikit of Clara Chia Martì

The young woman is 23 years old, therefore eleven younger than her new partner Piqué (34 years old) and twenty-one younger than Shakira (44 years old), who is older than her ex. Clara does not belong to the world of showbiz and she studies business communication and advertising at a university located in Barcelona. According to what she leaks from gossip of the moment Clara and Gerard would have met for the first time in a well-known bar in the Catalan capital, where the girl worked. According to the indiscretions resumed by Socialité, the TeleCinco program that disclosed the first photos of the alleged couple, Gerard Piqué would have made the young woman a job offer in the company he founded. From here, therefore, the flirtation between the two would have taken place, with Clara who would then have left her humble job as a waitress and bartender for the new occupation, and the gossip about the love with the footballer brought her luck with an important growth of popularity on social networks.

Sophie Codegoni disappeared from social media before Avanti unaltra / Is it a crisis with Basciano?

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED