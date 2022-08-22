Get to know the coastal actress who triumphs in ‘It wasn’t my fault’, by Star+ | THE UNIVERSAL

Her favorite actress “of almost all time” is Meryl Streep and it would be a true honor to share credits with her, but for Priscila Gómez Cabrales there is an even bigger acting dream: “Sharing the screen with my friends, with my fellow actors who have struggled As much for this dream as me. I believe in them as much as I believe in myself, so it would be amazing to act with my best friends: Nicolle and Alex.”

“’It wasn’t my fault’ has been the most important project I’ve done, not only because it’s big, but also because on a personal and artistic level it’s the role that has fulfilled me the most. This role made me aware of responsibility as an actress: it’s not just about doing this because it’s a dream or because I want to shine, but about the vital need to tell stories of people who have no voice”, mentions Priscila; she refers to Valery, the character she plays in one of the ten episodes of the series.

The 29-year-old actress from Monteria is one of the protagonists of ‘It wasn’t my fault’, a series that Star+ has just released and that addresses a difficult but necessary issue: gender violence. And, of course, ‘It wasn’t my fault’ is already a trend. Read here: “It wasn’t my fault”, another series with a Colombian stamp

Valery is a coastal woman who was attacked with acid one day -Priscila mentions-. To build the character, the actress not only read as much as she could about the subject in countries like Colombia and India, but also got to know the case of Natalia Ponce de León in depth and went as far as Gina Potes, the first woman attacked with acid in Colombia. , a scourge of which 274 Colombians were victims between 2018 and 2021, according to the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences.

Gina Potes has become a reference in my life, one of my heroines on Earth.”

Priscilla Gomez Cabrales.

“Gina is a wonderful case of overcoming and hand in hand with her, with her testimony, her anecdotes, with her experiences and her pain, I delved deeply into the character and felt an immense responsibility to do it well for her and for the rest of the the victims”, mentions Priscila and adds: “Despite the fact that the case of Natalia Ponce went viral, the problem is much more common than what is shown in the media. It’s a very harsh reality.” For Priscila, playing Valery was a dream that she fulfilled even before she knew it was her dream. Yes, yes, it sounds strange, but that’s right… “I didn’t have it as a dream to play Valery, but I think now it’s a dream that has come true,” explains the artist with a laugh. Priscila not only highlights the premiere of ‘It wasn’t my fault’, but also appreciates the opportunity to be part of a production that manages to “tell the background of machismo and how far it can go. She talks about how unfair and painful it is.”

the dream goes on The daughter of parents from Monteria, and deeply in love with the Caribbean region, Pricila was born in Bogotá and went to live in Madrid when she was 9 years old. There she would deepen a passion of hers that was born with her: dance. “I studied at the Carmen Roche Conservatory of Performing Arts, I was champion of Spain two years in a row, I won many international prizes for classical dance. I placed third in the world ballet championships in Beijing, then that led me to study at the English National Ballet School in London, which is one of the most prestigious classical ballet schools”, she recalls happily. From there, she moved on to New York, where she began to suffer injuries that forced her to retire from classical dance and pursue another great passion, acting.

“All my life I have been very histrionic, very dramatic, theatrical, my passion is art, especially stage art, and, well, a door was closed to me but I was always a very interpretive dancer, very histrionic, with a lot of sensitivity and always I knew that they were never going to take me off the stage, that whatever I did had to be on stage, so the decision to dedicate myself to studying acting was very easy for me,” Priscila mentions. In 2016, she graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, also in New York, where movie stars like Anne Hathaway have studied. He did theater in the US, music videos, movies and went to London, where another important project for his career would arrive. “I was working on the Selena Quintanilla documentary series. I played Selena,” she adds. Priscila hopes to continue fulfilling her dream of being in front of the cameras until she goes as far as her unlimited imagination drives her. “The day I win an Oscar, I will proudly say that I am from Montería to the world. My inspiration for this life full of emotion and dreams, and of telling stories and touching hearts, comes from my family, from my parents who have given me wings and from my grandparents, who fertilized the seed of art in me. Total thanks!”, she concludes. Also read: The Barbie movies came to Netflix

On ‘It wasn’t my fault’