Georgina Rodríguez knows that pink is a trend and joins “Barbiecore”

The model has surprised us with a sensual look in the color of the moment among celebrities.

Defend that style Georgina Rodriguez connecting with that of any of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters does not seem like a difficult task, but it is even less so after seeing the look that has competed in her last post on Instagram. A look with which she also joins the fashionable color, pink, and, therefore, the trend of barbie core.

With the premiere of the film about the famous doll directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling ever closer on the horizon, celebrities are warming up. And there is no better way to do it than by dressing in the color that best represents the universe created by Mattel 60 years ago —the first Barbie was presented in 1959, at the American International Toy Fair. Anne Hathaway, Karlie Kloss, Claudia Schiffer are some of the stylish women who have opted for this shade of fuchsia which has also inspired Valentino, as he showed us in his latest collection, where this color was the main protagonist. Now, she also joins this increasingly widespread trend Georgina Rodríguez.

The model does so by being true to her style, with a tight-fitting long-sleeved dress finished off with a wide neckline that highlights her already sensual curves. The entire body of the garment, including the sleeves, is designed in a gathered fabric that draws horizontal pleats that play with a flattering wrinkled effect. In addition, the dress also stands out for its marked shoulders, which elevate and stylize.

Georgina has worn this Barbie dress with various jewels, including a spectacular watch, on a work day in Madrid, where she has spent much of the summer. We do not know if the family plans to stay when the summer ends in the Spanish capital after their journey in Turin and Manchester, where Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing football.

What does smell of the end of summer is Georgina Rodríguez’s decision to say goodbye to the braids who have been featured in almost all of her summer posts, including several with her children wearing matching hairstyles with their mother.

A couple of weeks ago we saw her without them when she showed off her total blue look and in this stunning outfit with the Barbie core color dress, the Aragonese once again wears her very long brunette hair parted in the middle.