George Clooney’s millionaire purchase that shakes the entire United States

George Clooney is one of the richest actors in Hollywood and has earned millions for appearing for a few minutes in some movies. All this helped him to buy a classic car at an incredible price.

August 22, 2022 1:54 p.m.

According to the US media TheMoney, George Clooney has a net worth of over $500 million.. Much of it is due to his films, but also to the advertisements he has done over the years. To be the face of Nespresso, the brand gave him about 35M and made him one of the richest in the world.

So much money serves you to spend them on one of the actor’s best-known passions: cars. He has a collection in his house with very different models that stand out for being strange or very expensive. One that falls into the latter category was a collector’s car, and its purchase rocked America.

To enlarge your garage, George Clooney bought a Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Speedster. Only 931 of this convertible version were made and only 451 made it to the United States. Some interesting details that it has are a shortened windshield, the shortened side windows and the independent soft top.

This sports car is flatter than traditional models and is already in the classic car category. The artist has been repeatedly shown on top of this exclusive vehicle through the streets of Los Angeles. He also enjoys taking advantage of his great speed on North American roads.

Its price exceeds 250 thousand dollarssomething more than striking for a car, but when it became a classic and passed through his hands, its price skyrocketed. It could exceed 500 thousand, especially if you add your signature as other celebrities have done. We will see if Clooney prefers it in his garage or will seek to enlarge his heritage.