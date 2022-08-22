Gal Gadot drives her husband crazy from a car

The renowned actress, Gal Gadot, posed with one of the luxurious cars she has in her garage and not only drove her fans crazy but also her husband, Yaron Varsano. Swipe to see the photo and learn more about the amazing car that Gadot drives!

The world renowned Gal Gadot It owes its current success largely to the franchise of Fast and furious. Having been part of several of these films, in addition to acting with excellent actors such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker Y Michelle Rodriguezwas able to spread his image throughout the world, managing to sign millionaire contracts.

With these films he managed to access, for example, the role of Diana Prince, wonder-womanin the DC Extended Universe. Also, she got the role of The Bishop (Bishop) in the film Red alert (Red Notice). For the latter, where she acted alongside Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnsonthe Israeli actress received a salary of $20 million.

Because of his great passion for high-end cars and these types of salaries, she was able to indulge in several vehicles in her collection. In Gadot’s garage, we can find various vehicles as a curious Mini Cooper Sa truck cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X.

The Jaguar F-Type convertible, which has a market value of 103 thousand dollars, was the car that the actress chose to take a picture. She posed on top of this sports car and shared the image on Instagram with their 86 million followersdriving both fans and her husband crazy, yaron varsanowith whom he has three daughters: Maya, Soul Y Daniella.

This car manufactured by the brand of United Kingdomhas under the chest a powerful 5 liter V8 engine capable of generating power 495 horsepower. Thus, the car of the one who gives life to the Wonder Womancan reach a 300km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.