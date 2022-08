Nicolas Cage was spotted shopping for groceries in Las Vegas on Saturday, wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, a blazer and sporting his new bright red hair (The Grosby Group)

Emma Watson was seen in Venice, “the city of love”, with Philip Green’s son, Brandon Green. The couple walked hand in hand as they enjoyed a romantic stroll.

Shocking, Heidi Klum wore a tight shiny silver dress and matching shoes

Newly single Emily Ratajkowski went all out in a sheer minidress and cowboy boots while running errands with a friend in Tribeca

Very affectionate with her girlfriend, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz enjoyed their romantic vacation on a luxury mega yacht in Positano, Italy

Paul McCartney sailed through the Hamptons in his boat ‘Linda’, probably named after his late wife Linda McCartney

Very pregnant, Chrissy Teigen looked very elegant in a beige blazer and green boots

Hilary Duff made a technical stop before a tennis match to buy a sandwich in Los Angeles

Color explosion: Sofia Vergara dazzling in green pants paired with a lime green shirt and matching bag as she arrives at Il Pastaio for lunch in Beverly Hills

With the low profile that characterizes her, Mila Kunis put on a brown overall and went out with her children to play bowling in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group)

