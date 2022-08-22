from Los Diablos and Formula V to Rosalía

Simple, digestible, with a marked rhythm and a clear chorus that can be sung from the first listen; and if it incorporates some easy, sexy and body-touching dance step, even better. We are talking about the song of the summer, that tune that almost every summer we get fed up with because it plays every time we take a step. Los Diablos and Formula V made it fashionable half a century ago, and this summer it seems that Despechá de Rosalía is leading the way, closely followed by Shakira, Aitana, Chanel, Wrs, Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi and Carlos Vives. And in Euskadi the names of Bulego, ETS, Dupla or Huntza are added.

The life of some is shorter than that of a chrysalis, only until we return to work or class before fleeing from the heat; besides, among the songs of summer there are usually not many butterflies. The fact that they have to be catchy, playful, rhythmic and fun, away from any complex or unorthodox chord, means that, on many occasions, we are happy to stop listening to them every time we enter a bar or beach bar, or go to a a party or festival. And if you don’t remember that Opá, I viazé a corrá, from El Koala, The microphones, from Tata Golosa, or that infamous Mueve tu cucu.

Also, the song of the summer has to get into the brain and the legs at the first listen. Los Diablos and Formula V knew this well, laying the foundations of this competition in the early 70s of the last century. They, with Un Rayo de Sol or En la fiesta de Blas, signed masterpieces of the summer genre from which others later learned. Who does not remember Aserejé, El venao, Waka waka, Sopa de concol, Ai se eu te pego, Dragostea din tei, Danza kuduru, Macarena, No beach here, The yellow tractor or any of Raffaela Carrá or King Africa?

‘despecha’

Already in August, this 2022 does not have a clear summer song. At least until now. What is certain is that Despechá, by Rosalía, is going to be. She has played against her that the song, which was about to be titled De lao a lao, has arrived late, very late. In fact, her author and performer left her out of her disco Motomami de ella and premiered it live, on her summer tour. Of course, later its corresponding video clip was published, recorded in Mallorca, and its views have skyrocketed to 29 million visits.

Disappointed –“baby, don’t call me, I’m busy forgetting your male”– has eaten SloMo, by Chanel, which, on the contrary, was too early for the arrival of summer because of Eurovision.

And from the European contest the song that represented Romania still survives and has later reached the State.

There he did not eat a colín and now it is one of the most radiated of the summer. It is sung by a stranger who goes by the name of Wrs and his friendliness, dances and chorus in Spanish – “hello my baby, call me, call me” – has captivated festivals and beach bars.

Electrolatino, reggaeton and urban rhythms, in general, also dominate these summer months. In fact, Bad Bunny competes with himself for the song of the summer with two included in his latest album, De mi Verano sin ti, ideal for twerking on the beach. They are Moscow mule and Tití asked me, the latter an autobiographical review of his relationship with his women. And in the same style Provenza competes, by the Colombian vocalist Karol G., who also proposes a double candidacy with Mamiii, shared with the other G., Becky.





Another regular, Shakira, author of The bike and Waka waka, is not lacking in this summer competition; and also twice, since she shares the perhaps too restrained rhythm I congratulate you with Rauw Alejandro, and the more danceable Do n’t you worry with Black Eyes Peas and none other than the floor-filling David Guetta. Colombian Carlos Vives wants us to sing and dance until we drop with his El teke teke, in which the Black Eyed Peas and Play-N-Skillz collaborate, and which sounds as simple and easy as any Georgie Dann hit. In addition, it also incorporates an ideal dance to move in a group.

And the author of Despacito, Luis Fonsi, who delivers Vacations, with Manuel Turizo, and Sebastián Yatra with themes such as Red Heels, as well as the union of Camila Cabello and María Becerra in Hasta lostoothes, are not lacking in the fight. It is not, but it should, for substance, wisdom and criticism, the Bizarrap (or BZRP) session with Resident. Or one of the last sessions of the Argentine, this time with the canary Quevedo, who is giving so much to talk about and has already accumulated more than 125 million views on YouTube.





State and Basque

In addition to Rosalía, little music by state authors fights this summer. Rigoberta Bandini, Amaia and Aitana should be highlighted. The first has called the second to collaborate on Así bailaba, a feminist song with a nod to the Clowns on TV from the 70s; and the second to the third to share The song that I don’t want to sing to you, with that already unforgettable verse: “Do you want to be my friend? Eat my fig.” Finally, Aitana has recorded with the Italian Sangiovanni a version of the song that he defended at the San Remo Festival, entitled Mariposas.

And while Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Station, The Weeknd and Harry Styles fight away from the throne this 2022, things are clearer in the Basque field. Top Gaztea, the Euskadi Gaztea hit list, shares many of the national and international songs, but adds Basque color to the summer days with Suzko erroberak, from Bulego; Bakarrik, of young Bengo; Sumendiak, from ETS & Owls; Kontraesanak, from the Dupla duo; Itzulera, by Zetak and Erramun Martikorena; Odoletan, from Huntza; Grace, from Izaro with Gartxot, and Kaioletan loreak, in charge of Lamiak.