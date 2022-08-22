Fortnite: The game has become crazy and this video proves it

Those responsible for Fortnite: Battle Royale they didn’t lie when they said they wanted the title to be more than a game. Right now, Fortnite it has become a kind of mixed bag where any outstanding product of popular culture fits. What began as collaborations with skins and more specific events (with Marshmello and company) has gone down in history, now the battle royale has all kinds of characters: Goku, Vegeta, Predator, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Spider-Man, Naruto, El Chapuln Colorado, LeBron James, Kratos, Deadpool, Master Chief, Neymar… If before we could more or less control the characters that were available, now they are out of our hands. Rare is the week that we do not have news in skins or cosmetics within the battle royale. destiny 2 be his next collaboration.

That has led to Fortnite be seen in a completely different way. The game is no longer spoken of as part of the list of games that make up the competitive circuits, nor as a work that innovates within its playability, beyond eliminating the construction mechanics and succeeding (a rather curious thing, because precisely the construction is its signature piece). Fortnite It’s pure show, a show. A battlefield where what matters is not winning but having fun and having a laugh watching Goku launch a Kame Hame Ha at us while we are armed with a lightsaber and Spider-Man prowls around the map throwing his webs.

Fortnite is without anyone at the wheel

This Twitter video that has gone viral over the past weekend, with over 65,000 likes, humorously demonstrates just how crazy the Epic Games game has become:

There is absolutely no game currently that can compete against Fortnite when it comes to collaborations. Call of Duty: Warzone lost that battle a long time ago, now adding only very specific skins like Terminator, recently, or the protagonists of The jungle of crystal either Rambo as a Verdansk historical event (besides Halloween costumes or Snoop Dogg). Epic is achieving his goal and his battle royale is no longer studied from playable perspectives, but how he is managing to be the Multi Versus definitive. what is it right now Fortnite?