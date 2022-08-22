Fortnite Chapter 3: how to fly to infinity with a new Flying Cloud trick | Hack | glitch | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

More glitches from Fortnite to the order of the day to get advantages during the collaboration with Dragon Ball. Each update has some bugs that are fixed in the next patch, but there are others that take time to fix and offer more chances to win a battle.

The youtuber GKI, known for discovering flaws in Fortnite, recently uploaded a video showing the latest glitch in Dragon Ball’s Flying Cloud. Unfortunately, the glitch doesn’t work alone and a partner is needed for the glitch to work.

Here we leave you the tutorial so that you can take advantage of the infinite flight error in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Players will not take any fall damage once infinite flight has been canceled and they fall to the ground. Unfortunately, using this glitch will give them a permanent Super Saiyan effect that will be visible to others, making players easy to spot.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3 | Season 3 Week 11 Challenges

Eliminate an opponent with a Junk Rift (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to a player with a Designated Marksman Rifle over 75 meters (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Eliminate opponents with the Kamehameha (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Gesture at the Tree of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Land 3 times in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Open Supply Drops (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to enemy vehicles with a Charge SMG (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

