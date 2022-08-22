Former WWE Superstar Debuts at Recent AEW Dark Recordings

Former WWE superstar has participated in the latest recordings of AEW Dark.

All Elite Wrestling carries out from time to time a new series of recordings of AEW Dark, the weekly show that is broadcast on the company’s YouTube channel every Tuesday. In these episodes, we can see fighters that we usually see in Dynamite or Rampage every week, as well as new talents that come from other companies such as WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, MLW or independent promotions.

During this Saturday’s recordings of AEW Dark, Westin Blake (Wesley Blake in WWE) has made his All Elite Wrestling debut in a singles match against Daniel Garcia, with which he ended up losing.

Westin Blake was fired from WWE in April 2021 in one of the many waves of layoffs that have taken place in the company in recent years. Since then, he has been present in some independent promotions and now the opportunity to fight in AEW has come.

Remember to consult TurnHeelWrestling to keep up to date with the latest news about WWE, AEW and other companies of Pro Wrestlingas well as everything related to UFC, Bellator and ONE in our dedicated section. In addition, you can follow us on our social networks so you don’t miss any of the news: TwitterFacebook, Discord, YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.