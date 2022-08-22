For just over 1,000 euros you have an SUV that beats the Volkswagen T-Cross in everything

volkswagen It has been focused on trying to become even stronger in our country for a few years now. That is why, intelligently, the German brand has decided to focus a good part of its efforts on one of the segments that is growing the most in recent times: that of urban SUVs.

A segment in which some of its models can boast of being among the best sellers, including the T Roc and the T cross. That yes, in volkswagenseeing that their two urban SUVs were having very good sales results, they chose to go one step further and venture with a model that is already giving very good results.

Volkswagen Taigo

It is none other than him Taigo, the brand’s first SUV with a coupé body and therefore one of Volkswagen’s most attractive SUVs in terms of design. They knew at the manufacturer that this Taigo was not going to reach the level of sales of the T Roc and the T Cross, hence the Germans are choosing to try to boost their sales with good offers.

The Volkswagen Taigo costs just 1,500 euros more than the T-Cross

As we can see in quecochemecompro.esthe Taigo now has a discount of more than 1,500 euros. It’s not a huge discount, but it helps this model stay below the €24,000 as a starting price in its access version.

As we see in the aforementioned medium, its starting price in the simplest version of all is 23,765 euros, a price that is barely 1,500 euros above that of the T cross more easy.

It is true that the two models share many things, including the same mechanics, a 1.0 TSI petrol with 95 horsepower. However the Taigo It is positioned as a more attractive option in terms of both exterior and interior design, as well as a model with greater habitability and technology, given that it is a newcomer to our market.