Famous artist lives with lupus and finally welcomes his body, here’s how

By choice or by necessity, at a certain point all that remains is to welcome oneself for what one is. If after all, sport and attention to nutrition, little or nothing changes, little remains to be done. It happens to anyone and even the famous. So the list of VIPs who embrace body positivity gets longer and, if the bubbly Vanessa Incontrada still dominates the head, further down we also find Selena Gomez.

Selena’s illnesses and her winning battle

The famous artist lives with lupus, an autoimmune disease that also leads her to undergo a transplant and to constantly take drugs. Today she says she also suffers from bipolar disorder and for this reason she would have started a path of confrontation with the true self. A journey that is also one of reconciliation with oneself, one’s history, health problems and a few extra pounds. She is Selena Gomez, American singer, actress and composer. And in a recent video on TikTok she ironically declares that the belly is in fashion.

In 2015 the singer announced her pathology that “it is a connective tissue disease characterized by erythematous skin and mucous manifestations, sensitivity to sunlight and systemic involvement of almost all organs and systems such as the kidney, joints, central nervous system […]”. One of her extreme consequences leads her to undergo a kidney transplant given to her by her friend Francia Almendarez, actress.

The weight of the body and body positivity

It seems that for different reasons, some of which seem to also be linked to taking medications (which are necessary for her health), the actress declares that she often varies weight. While following a balanced diet, Selena confides in her followers to indulge in some delicacies and to no longer obsessively take care of their body. Because after all “a little belly is in fashion”. To say that, after all, it is okay even so, it is enough to also accept one’s own defects.

And she succeeds from the moment in which she also helps others to talk about themselves and their psychic pathologies. If after a good balance between physical activity and nutrition a few pounds remain, that’s okay too. Word of Selena! In the meantime, she declares that she has always practiced competitive activities, pilates, yoga and long walks. But without making it a fixation.

