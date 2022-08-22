eye! These are the banks that charge you the most to transfer money through SPEI according to Condusef – El Financiero

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) published a list with the banks that charge the highest fees for transferring money via SPEI.

Through analysis of the fees of eleven banks, the commission found that BBVA, Scotiabank and Banco del Bajio are the banking institutions that collect the higher fees for making transfers on the same day (SPEI) through internet banking.

As for the overnight transfers (Cecoban), Banco del Bajio, BBVA and Citibanamex They are the only banks that charge a commission of 3 pesos for the operation.

In the case of same-day transfers (SPEI) by mobile banking none of the banks considers the concept for commission collection.

Banks with higher fees for transferring money

These are the highest commissions that banks charge for transferring money the same day through internet banking:

Bajio Bank : 7.50 pesos.

: 7.50 pesos. scotiabank : 5 pesos.

: 5 pesos. BBVA: 5 pesos.

And the lowest fees for transferring money?

banregio : 0 to 3 pesos

: 0 to 3 pesos HSBC : 0 to 4 pesos

: 0 to 4 pesos Inbursa : 0 to 4.50 pesos

: 0 to 4.50 pesos Bancoppel : 3 pesos

: 3 pesos Banorte : 3 pesos

: 3 pesos Citibanamex: 3.50 pesos

While Banco Azteca and Santander do not charge commission for transferring money neither the same day nor the next day.

How much does it cost not to pay credit card on time?

On the site of the Condusef, Review, Compare and Decide, responsible for offering information on financial products and services, you can also find data on the fees charged by banks for late payment of credit cards.

The highest fare is from Invex with the Volaris Invex card 0 whose rate contemplated before the next cut but after the payment deadline is 650 pesos.

They are followed by the classic cards of HSBC with 455 pesos; Scotia Travel Classic scotiabank and blue of BBVA with 418; Banorte with 400; Citibanamex and Inbursa with 399; Santander Light with 350; Affirm with 320; Banco del Bajío and Banregio with 300 and Bancoppel with 100.