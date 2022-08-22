Everything we know about ‘The Fabelmans’, the new Spielberg

The sensations before the premiere of a new Steven Spielberg film are always similar, especially for those of us who are kissing the ground walked by the renowned King Midas of Hollywood. We are talking about nerves, expectations, enthusiasm, impatience and an excessive desire to once again enjoy the talent of one of the best and most important directors in the history of the seventh art. And controversies about it are not accepted.

Everything we know about ‘The Fabelmans’

1 Spielberg screenwriter Is about the first time that Steven Spielberg will appear as a screenwriter since the wonderful ‘AI Artificial Intelligence’. In addition, the libretto for ‘The Fabelmans’ will mean his fourth collaboration with Tony Kushner and the first time they write together. His previous works were the essential ‘Munich’, ‘Lincoln’ and ‘West Side Story’. two Distribution It is the first time a Steven Spielberg film is being distributed by Universal Pictures since the aforementioned ‘Munich’, released a whopping 17 years ago. 4 early nineties Although it opens in 2022, the idea of ​​’The Fabelmans’ has been around Steven Spielberg since, nothing more and nothing less, than 1999, date on which the director considered making a film about his childhood that was going to be titled ‘I’ll be home’. At the time, the idea was for him to direct it from a script written by his own sister, Anne Spielberg. 5 Kaminski tracks A few months ago, Janusz Kaminski offered a series of statements about the film in which he confirmed that it was a chronicle of the life of Steven Spielberg from the age of seven to eighteen old. In addition, the film will place special emphasis on the director’s family and his passion for making films. Finally, Kaminski assured that it is a work “very beautiful and revealing”. 6 World Premiere ‘The Fabelmans’ will be the first film of the entire career of Steven Spielberg whose premiere will take place at the Toronto International Film Festival. 7 Title Regarding the title of the film, ‘The Fabelmans’ makes reference to the surname of the family on which the story is basedsomething that Paul Dano himself confirmed last March. 8 Williams’ return Although it seems that they have worked together all their lives, ‘The Fabelmans’ will be the reunion between Steven Spielberg and John Williams five years after their last collaboration in the fabulous ‘The Pentagon Files’. 9 COVID-19 The shooting of ‘The Fabelmans’ was carried out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, something that did not prevent Steven Spielberg from fulfilling the agenda he had in mind.

After showing that his level of inspiration continues at the same height of infinity with the essential ‘West Side Story’, which gave continuity to another masterful double formed by ‘Ready Player One’ and ‘The Pentagon Files’, Spielberg will return at the end of of this year with a totally different proposal to the masterpieces that we have just mentioned. And it is that, on this occasion, the filmmaker has decided to delve into his memory in order to tell us his story.

‘The Fabelmans’, which is scheduled to be released in our country on November 25, aims to be the director’s most personal film to date, a journey through his personal and cinematographic memories, with which we are sure that we will vibrate and get excited in a considerable way. We continue to cross off days on the calendar before your arrival.