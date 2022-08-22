Emma Watson, the new hair look with pixie cut and bangs!

Emma Watson with the short pixie cut and fringe is the new face of Prada Beauty!

Actress Emma Watson is the muse chosen by the Prada label for the launch and beauty campaign of hers Paradoxe fragrance. For the occasion, here she is showing off a hair look that is not entirely new to the actress, an ultra very short pixie cut. with bangs. The same hair look with which the actress had decided to abandon and redeem herself from the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter.

It is unclear whether this is a wig or a full-fledged real cut. What is certain is that this hairstyle best enhances the sweet features of the actress and offers us the right inspiration to refresh her hair after the stress of the summer holidays!

EMMA WATSON WITH PIXIE CUT AND FRINGE

Among the very short haircuts to inspire us, Emma Watson’s will win us over at first glance! It could be just a wig, but the former Hermione’s hair styling for Prada Beauty is ideal for giving a decisive and clear change to our look. Especially for those who want to experiment with a haircut with which to change and renew the hair damaged by the sun and from the sea after the summer season! The pixie cut is very short with micro bangs and slightly longer tufts near the ears to remind of an extra short mullet: a hair look androgynous that frames and fully enhances the delicate and fine face of the actress.

ALL CRAZY ABOUT PIXIE CUT

Emma Watson with the pixie cut is not the only one to have opted for this hair look. The cut familiar to her and immortalized by photographer Harley Weir for Prada Beauty is one of the most popular hairstyles for VIPs and celebrities from the star system. Let’s see the most beautiful and coolest pixie cuts!

ARISA

The singer Arisa loves to dare and over time has proposed us always new and different hair cuts. Long and short, from blond to pink and al dark brown. For the summer Arisa had chosen a slightly saucy pixie cut disheveled and tufts on the forehead that simulate a fringe!

CHARLÈNE OF MONACO

Charlène of Monaco with the extra short pixie cut and tint platinum blonde turns the spotlight on yourself! The Princess of Monaco shows herself after a long time in public with very short hair and cold, icy platinum shades.

HALLE BERRY

Actress Halle Berry is among the celebrities who most love the pixie cut. Here she is, however, renewing her hair in an even stronger and more decisive key and she launches one of the curly hair cuts in a new unprecedented color: a viola that immediately catches the eye!

What do you think of Emma Watson’s look with pixie cut and bangs? Do you love this type of cut and would you try it on yourself? We look forward to your comments!

