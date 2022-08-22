Emma Watson, the ambassador of the new Prada campaign

If there is a multifaceted star that is it Emma Watson. In addition to his renowned career in the seventh art, he has excelled in activism, literature and fashion, the latter being the discipline in which he has excelled since he made his debut on the red carpet at the premiere of Harry Potter and became the face of Lancôme at the age of 21. With further experience, she launched her own eco clothing collection for People Tree. Now, the actress goes a step further by being named ambassador of the new campaign of prada. But she is not only the protagonist of the launch of the fragrance of the house, is also in charge of the creative and communication strategy. The Italian firm made the official announcement through its social networks where it shared photos of the British wearing a haircut pixiea style that he first embraced in 2010 when he said goodbye to the character that gave him international fame, Hermione Granger.

The brand considers Emma Watson an embodiment of its essence and an emissary of the message that they seek to bring to every corner. She “she is more than a muse. More than a face. More than the perfect embodiment of the Prada woman. She is the epitome of feminine modernity, a celebration of feminine multidimensionality throughout the world, ”they point out next to the photo of the actress in which she appears with her hair in a pixie cut -which apparently she only wore for promotional images-, an orange satin dress and white triangular earrings in which the name of the fashion house is read.

True to her style, Emma looked radiant with a very natural makeup that exposed her freckles. She sported delicate black eyeliner on the outer corners of her eyes, slightly rosy cheeks, nude lips, and slightly upswept eyebrows. In another of the snapshots, she appears in a black leather garment that is accompanied by the phrase “complex and essential.”

In this way, the protagonist of little women is the face and heart of Prada Paradoxe, the campaign focused on disseminating the firm’s new perfume, which described Emma as a “sophisticated, fiercely feminine and intensely intellectual” woman, accompanying words denoting the actress’s struggle to leave behind the canons of beauty that give a distorted perception of perfection. “She is everything and the complete opposite. She always running towards the next version of herself”, they indicate.

On the official Instagram account of the fashion house, a series of spots stand out in which Emma questions certain concepts about reality and brings up the subject of self-exploration or evolution. Other photos show the 32-year-old also a writer, developing the ideas that supported the message that governs the launch and directing her team.

Emma Watson talks about her experience as a campaign manager

A few minutes after her appointment and her directorial debut were announced, the interpreter turned to Instagram to recount how her approach to the firm was and the trust they gave her to create this piece of her art. “When Prada asked me to be the face of her new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later, I can share with all of you the results of the faith you put in me,” she wrote.

He also thanked his incredible team of collaborators: “Thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion.” And she concluded her text by expressing how much she enjoyed being a part of this project that marks her directorial debut, “I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

