Emma Watson returns to the pixie cut for Prada Beauty

Certain loves, you know, do not end. They make huge rounds and then come back. It is appropriate to mention the famous song by Antonello Venditti talking about Emma Watson. The love in question is the one for a short haircut, indeed very short. The star of Harry Potterin fact, she has returned to show off a pixie cut on social media, a cut already dared in 2010, to announce to the world his collaboration with Prada. The actress, in fact, is ambassador of Prada Beauty and face of a new fragrance of which he directed the promotional campaign.

The one between Emma Watson and Prada, however, is not a simple collaboration, it is much more. “When Prada asked me to be the face of its new perfume campaign, I asked if I could direct it,” says the actress on social media. Thus revealing that this occasion also represents a directorial debut for her.

And it is no coincidence that she was chosen by the brand. “Emma Watson possesses a powerful elegance and an attentive and committed spirit, determined for a positive evolution – the perfect embodiment of the new women’s fragrance by Prada», Says Yann Andrea, International General Manager of Prada Beauty.

The new Prada perfume, beyond the archetypes of beauty

Prada Paradoxe captures the essence of the Prada woman: impossible to define and always evolving, never the same, but always herself. Just like Emma Watson, actress, activist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. “Prada has always gone beyond traditional models and the archetypes of beauty. She is famous for a femininity that defies convention», Explained the actress.

A timeless white and flowery bouquet, reinvented and encapsulated in a triangular bottle, which recalls the iconic brad logo. Furthermore, the fragrance envelops all dimensions of the perfume and of the female personality.

“It is a pleasure create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant ».

Furthermore, the perfume celebrates the myriad of unique elements that characterize every woman. To create an authentic whole, a woman who is never the same, but always herself.

Emma Watson: pixie cut and graphic eyeliner for Prada

A radical and extra short cut, modern and rock. There very short bangsa few centimeters, is combined with a silhouette that follows that of an extra short mullet. A style that recalls the cut recently worn by Sarah Paulson and which seems to announce what the fall / winter 2022/23 trends will be in terms of short hair.

A cut that perfectly matches the actress’s delicate and refined features and that gives her a jaunty, yet elegant allure. Compared to the pixie sported many years ago, Emma has revisited the cut in a more modern and fashionable way. In 2010, in fact, the actress had softened the rigidity of the look with a side parting, moving the hair to the side and leaving the longer and more parade bangs. Now, instead, the pixie is genderless and the minimal bangs dominate the scene.

Eye makeup completes the look of the Prada Woman embodied by Emma Watson. A very special graphic eyeliner, made with two simple black brush strokes. The eye, in fact, is highlighted by one very thin line of eyliner. The effect is lengthening: the black line, in fact, goes beyond the outer corner of the eye and, parallel to it, the inner corner, as if to create an oblique line that cuts the gaze in half. A very special make-up, in contrast to the soap and water base, with freckles in plain sight, a veil of blush and naked lips.

Discover Emma Watson’s beauty evolution in the gallery.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION