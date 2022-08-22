Emma Watson, protagonist of the new Prada Beauty

Emma Watson is one of those people who don’t settle. She has shown this when she has explained on her Instagram profile how she has developed her latest job for the beauty division of a renowned Italian brand: “When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it.“. The British actress makes her debut on the other side of the camera, combining both on-stage and behind-the-scenes work for the launch of the firm’s new fragrance.

The performer and activist stars in the campaign for Prada Paradoux, the firm’s first major fragrance for women. In the images, the actress wears a flattering cut pixie, an orange satin dress from the Spring-Summer 2022 collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simmons and earrings designed with the firm’s recognizable name tag. Watson’s makeup, starring eyeliner black with an architectural air, confirms that this trend, also seen in catwalk shows like Molly Goddard’s, is going strong.

The campaign, in which the actress has been photographed by Harley Weir, has been officially presented by the firm on its Instagram profile. “Emma Watson is the beauty of Prada. Our muse is more than a muse. More than a face. More than the perfect incarnation of the Prada woman”, points out the firm in the aforementioned social network. “She is the epitome of feminine modernity, a celebration of feminine multidimensionality throughout the world,” she notes. And it is that the firm does not skimp on positive qualifiers for her most recent collaborator: “Sophisticated, fiercely feminine, intensely intellectual. She is everything and quite the opposite. She always running towards the next version of herself”.

In addition to this statement, on the brand’s social profile, you can see some stories in which Watson appears with the same beauty look and different styles. For her part, the actress has published three posts on her Instagram account that are part of the same image. In the publication of the center she has added a text in which she explains part of the creative process of this work. After the management proposal, which started from herself, to the final product: “Months later, I can share with you the results of the faith you placed in me”. “I can’t wait to share this part of my art and I hope you enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it”, keep going. He ends with a thank you to his team: “I could never have done this without my incredible team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion.”

Yann Andrea, manager of Prada Beauty International, has argued the choice of Emma – who works for the first time with the firm – for this campaign for “her extensive body of work, from acting to activism”. “She is more than inspiring, each of them is an indicator of its authenticity and ability to inspire emotions and speak to a young and committed generation that demands authenticity”, details the representative of the firm.

Prada Paradoux is one of the brand’s most significant launches, as it is its first major fragrance, for which L’Oréal, the brand’s fragrance and beauty licensee, has been in charge. It is a rechargeable fragrance with which Prada shows its commitment to sustainability and the environment. At the moment no more details of the product are known and we will have to stay tuned to know them soon.