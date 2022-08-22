Emma Watson is testimonial and director for the new Prada fragrance

“When Prada asked me to be the face of its new perfume campaign, I asked if I could direct it.” Actress Emma Watson, activist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, reveals on Instagram how her new adventure in the world of fragrances began, her first collaboration with the Milanese brand for which she made her directorial debut, for the creation of the short film by new fragrance Prada Paradoxe, and as testimonial, captured by photographer Harley Weir, for the press campaign.

Sharp intelligence, dynamic elegance and authentic multidimensionality: the British actress is the embodiment of the new, disruptive, feminine fragrance by Prada. Expected on the market for August 22, she celebrates the complexity of a woman impossible to define.

Emma Watson for Prada: femininity defies convention

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A woman who is never the same, but always herself: this is the woman, authentic, contemporary, in constant evolution, made up of a myriad of unique elements, protagonist of the short film directed by Emma Watson. A dynamic film, with the music of Lord it’s a feeling by London Grammar, which captures the spirit of the new Prada Paradoxe perfume.

“I think it was an incredible coincidence that Prada came to me with this project,” says Emma Watson. “It was the moment when I had decided in my heart and in my head that I wanted to be a director. The concept of a paradoxical woman is absolutely compelling for me. Prada has always gone beyond the traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that defies convention. I hope that the values ​​that underlie Prada Paradoxe will give women a little more space to celebrate their individuality, to know that it is okay to be complex and explore the different facets of their personality that make the expression more competitive of who I am “.

Prada Paradox: olfactory and feminine paradoxes

Courtesy Prada

What is a paradox if not the revelation of boundless perspectives? The new Prada Paradoxe fragrance, created by Givaudan Master Perfumers, Nadège Le Garlantezec, Shyamala Maisondieu and Antoine Maisondieu, captures the essence of the Prada woman: impossible to define and always evolving. The jus is an olfactory paradox, a confluence of contradictions: a bouquet of timeless white flowers, such as neroli and jasmine, transformed in an avant-garde key by notes of Ambrofix ™ and Serenolide ™. Technological innovation makes it possible to extract the essence of neroli, before the bud blooms.

The perfume, encapsulated in an iconic, triangular bottle, will be launched on 22 August, when the film campaign will also be visible on television and on digital channels and outdoor media.