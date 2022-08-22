Emma Watson, from actress to director for Prada’s short: «I felt ready» – Corriere.it

from Giancarla Ghisi

Actress testimonial for Paradoxe fragrance: I’m interested in celebrating individuality

What is a paradox but the revelation of boundless perspectives? Prada starts from this concept for the launch of its new Paradoxe fragrance. The new female olfactory construction – they say – explores the symbiosis of contradictions deeply rooted in the brand’s roots: craftsmanship and technology, tradition and modernity, challenge and refinement, rigor and imagination. Testimony of the fragrance Emma Watson who, for the first time in her career, not only has the role of actress but also that of director of the short film. I think – says the actress – that it was an incredible coincidence that Prada came to me with this project, it was the moment I had decided in my heart and in my head that I wanted to be a director. The concept of a paradoxical woman is absolutely compelling for me: I hope that the values ​​behind this fragrance give them some space to celebrate their individuality. It is interesting to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a profound philosophical concept.