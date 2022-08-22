Emma Watson dating Brandon Green, the son of controversial TopShop tycoon

Apparently the two have been dating for a while, but the actress has not yet publicly confirmed their relationship.

Her father once ran one of the world’s largest fast-fashion empires, while she’s known for her outspoken advocacy on green issues, so it must have come as a surprise to actress Emma’s friends. Watson when she began dating Philip Green’s son, Brandon.

The pair were first linked in September 2021, when they were photographed disembarking from a helicopter in Battersea, London. Now, they have been photographed holding hands while on vacation together in Venice, which seems to confirm their rumored relationship.

Green, 29, who was once listed on some media’s Most Eligible Singles list and spends most of the year in Monaco with his family, has reportedly followed a completely different career path than his father. and shares an interest in the environment with the 32-year-old actress.

BRANDON WITH HIS SISTER CHLOE AND FATHER SIR PHILIP IN 2016

David M. Benett/Getty Images

According to a source told the Daily Mail: “Green is very interested in protecting biodiversity and saving the oceans. He collaborates a lot with the charitable foundation of Prince Albert of Monaco and that of Princess Charlene. He is very into the world of fitness and participates in galas and charities that help the planet. In addition, he frequently participates in beach cleanups and helps in any way he can”.

Watson’s last boyfriend we heard about was the businessman Leo Robinton, with whom he broke up two years ago. Before that, the actress and activist declared to fashion that she was “coming out with herself”, claiming to be “very happy” with her singleness. It has also been linked to Will Adamowiczwho also studied at Oxford University, with the rugby player matthew janney and with the director of Silicon Valley Mack Knight.