Emma Stone says she won’t be in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as Gwen Stacy

Emma Stone is aware of the amount of rumors that surround your lap like Gwen Stacy to the universe of spider-man. The actress, who has already played the character in The Amazing Spider-Man 2has been the target of the most conspiracy targets, stating that returning to interpret it in the new Spider-Man: No Way Homea tape of Marvel Studios what to incorporate multiverses and characters from other arcnida sagas to the MCU chronology. Since it was confirmed that Jamie Foxx would return as Electro, whom he already brought to life in Marc Webb’s tape, and who alfred molina He will do the same with his Octopus, the rumors and alleged leaks have not stopped growing. Stone denies that he is going to participate in the film and closes a door that Andrew Garfield himself already closed a few weeks ago.

Emma Stone will never be Gwen Stacy again

Or at least that’s what she says. It should be noted that, since the third part of the adventures of Tom Hollandwe have lived in a constant coming and going of rumours, leaks and supposed advances of the plot, which involve multiple enemies from other sagas and film licenses, including the titular heroes themselves, who in the past were embodied by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. What we do know is that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios want to incorporate enemies from the past, open the doors to the multiverses and include some hints to the various timelines seen in the character. However, despite the initial thoughts and wishes of the fans, Emma Stone will not repeat as Stacey in this third part of the trilogy. As he has declared to MTVNewswhile promoting his new tape, cruelthe actress has denied that she will appear in the next Spider-Man movie.







“ “I’ve heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not involved.”

“I’ve heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not involved.” the actress said. “I don’t know how you’re supposed to respond to these things”I admit between laughs. The post-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Far From Home He let us see the Marvel hero dealing with the problems of seeing his secret identity revealed, something that would allow us to introduce Daredevil of charlie cox Interpreting Matt Murdock and advising him at a legal level in the event that he had to go to trial for revealing secrets. However, the plot of the movie will be much more epic. We know that this film connect with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessalso counting on the participation of the Sorcerer Supreme of benedict cumberbatch and opening the door to the vaunted parallel realities. Meanwhile, Sony Pictures, owner of the rights to the character – he gave them to Marvel for the MCU but still owns them – is already thinking about the future and crossovers with Venom.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrive next December in theaters around the world.