Edge confirms that a rivalry against The Judgment Day was not the original plan

Raw superstar Edge was invited to an interview for Bleacher Reportand among the things he revealed, commented that the betrayal by the group The Judgment Day was not the original plan.

“So far, I’ve had a blast going to work and doing a story with Priest (Damien), Bálor (Finn) and Rhea (Ripley). I was like floating there for a while. Now, it’s taking a direction and that’s really, really fun. We had to make some changes due to injuries and things like that, and you just have to adapt.”

On the June 6 edition of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day faction introduced its fourth member. The chosen one was Finn Bálor, who seconds took the leadership of the faction betraying the creator Edge beating him up and expelling him.

Now, Edge will settle some pending accounts against Damien Priest this Monday, on Raw. When both face each other, at the show that will celebrate the red mark in Toronto, Canada. ‘The Last Opportunist’ has not been in the ring since the premium live event Hell in a Cell 2022, when he teamed up with Priest and Rhea Ripley to face AJ Styles, Finn Bálor and Liv Morgan.

