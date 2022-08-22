“Edge and Lita was my favorite WWE storyline”

In one of her latest interviews, Lita had claimed a few months ago that she informed WWE that she did not want to do the controversial segment with Edge on Monday Night Raw in January 2006, when the two starred in a hot segment in a double bed placed in the middle of the ring, a way that the management decided to assign them as a celebration for Edge’s WWE title victory, with this segment that became literally historic for the entire company and the two protagonists of the show.

When he mentioned this to the top of the company, however, Lita was even threatened with dismissal. This segment took place in the episode of Raw following the ppv New Year’s Revolution, played in January 2006 and in which Edge collected the first Money in the Bank contract in WWE history, defeating an exhausted John Cena after having just won an Elimination Chamber. Match, completely covered in blood.

It was on that occasion that Edge for the first time in his career obtained the WWE Championship and more generally an absolute WWE title (in the following years he would prove to be the most frequent holder of the World Heavyweight Champion in history) and from that segment you can to say that he managed to build a great career as a heel.

Cardi B remembers with great enthusiasm the storyline between Edge and Lita in the WWE rings

Apparently, not only WWE Universe fans around the world would have appreciated Edge’s work in those years, but also US celebrities, who very often follow the work of McMahon family athletes, such as Cardi B, who very often enters social media to comment on something related to WWE.

In her latest Twitter post, the famous American singer said:

I used to love them… .they was such a sexy ass couple… This was truly my wwe era… even tho I was a Trish Stratus girl I used to love this couple https://t.co/m5Ur4buumP – Cardi B (@ iamcardib) August 22, 2022

“While there was a great deal of hatred between Lita and Trish Stratus at the time, with the two having been bitter rivals in the ring for years, as have Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair more recently, Cardi B said she loved madly. the couple with Edge and Lita, with the two who have made many young (and not so young) fans fall in love with pro-wrestling.