Edgardo Arredondo Gómez: Medicine in the 4T

Edgardo Arredondo Gomez

The poverty of goods is easily remedied, but that of the soul is irreparable —Michel Eyquem de Montaigne

Petty, miserable, foolish, stingy, mean, dirty, unhappy, perverse, despicable, vile, infamous, inhuman…, I have too many adjectives and I lack space to vomit in letters the adjectives that the person of Hugo López Gatell provokes in me.

Now it was the turn of the doctors who provide their services in pharmacies. The subject shouted at a morning conference: “They endanger health and life. When this is analyzed in a timely manner, it can be seen that it is actually a great deception, in what sense? The offices adjacent to the pharmacy do not solve the most important health problems”.

Truly?

It seems that the undersecretary forgets that these clinics arise after the Cofepris measure that prohibited the sale of antibiotics without a prescription (a successful measure to avoid bacterial resistance due to indiscriminate use, especially in viral diseases). Little by little they spread to cover a good percentage of uninsured patients who can only access private consultation.

“…that the doctors in these clinics cannot treat or resolve illnesses or ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension or heart disease, and endanger the health and lives of the people who come to these clinics.”

A little, Mr. Undersecretary?… This is relative, many patients are controlled in the health sector and by not supplying them with medications, the pharmacy office was a good option.

But to say in a more than irresponsible way that these doctors caused a large number of deaths in the pandemic is not to have forgiveness from God.

“In Covid we saw the abuse of antibiotics and steroids that caused many complications and even the death of people who were treated in these offices, very problematic.”

Reckless comment. Do you have any study, or a reliable report to determine how many Mexicans were treated in these clinics with this diagnosis and, of these, how many died?

I doubt that this government that despises science and research has it. Disparaging the work of pharmacy doctors, without means of protection, poorly paid, not considered cowardly by you in the immunization schemes…, falling ill, many deaths: it is inexcusable in a subject who, from the comfort of a desk, or In front of the microphone he played the role of a crude merolico, minimizing the seriousness of the pandemic and without going into an in-depth analysis of his terrible handling.

The working conditions of these colleagues are not the best, with salaries that range between 15 and 20 thousand pesos per month, but they represent a good option for the recently graduated young doctor who is preparing for the residency selection exam.

In this regard, López Gatell pointed out: “Casual contracts, contracts that do not have seniority, do not have social security in a majority proportion of those who work there.”

And it goes again Mr. Undersecretary, as the kids say: Hello!, or as we veterans would say: “The donkey talking about ears!”.

It reminds me of the large number of places recently offered by you, most of them rejected for the same reasons; at least the life of the pharmacy doctor is in less danger than in the places you offer.

He continued with the attack: “For these pharmacy chains, the important thing is that they come out with a prescription for six, eight, or ten, fifteen medications, the vast majority not indicated, not correctly indicated.”

This is a reverend fallacy. I have seen countless prescriptions issued, most of the time with interchangeable generics, even with prescriptions from the botarga doctor, and even with similar medications, what is issued is consistent with the diagnosis, with a reasonable number and it is obvious that it is not forces people to buy them.

He pointed out emphatically: “They (doctors) have significant pressure because they are sales agents for the medicines that are given in the pharmacy (…) they are under pressure because they have to write prescriptions for multiple medicines, because that is the main interest, it is not giving consultation is not solving a health problem”.

Mr. Undersecretary, if they are sales agents, then you have been an authentic and rustic advertising and propaganda agent of the 4T; now it turns out that as in everything, this is the fault of the neoliberalism that you criticize, and of which you are a product, like the vast majority of doctors who still practice, trained in the same universities and hospitals as you, existing within this period as it adduces

And I say and maintain a propagandistic agent, when from the palace to the blunt order “I do not want to see saturated hospitals”, as happened in Italy or Spain, repeated ad nauseam: “Stay home, stay home!” …, when the slogan should have been the classic: “Consult your doctor!”, yes, from the humble doctor of the pharmacy, the family doctor, to the most renowned specialist.

It is true that at first no one knew what to do, that humanity faced a new disease, but not carrying out rapid tests to save money did not allow contagion to be contained, as did the criminal disregard for the use of face masks, even when the WHO had already spread that the coronavirus was transported in micro aerosols, all so as not to contradict the president, who by the way was not a force of contagion, only a moral force (nonsense after which at least I lost the little credibility that in that moment had him).

The patient could have the opportunity to be initially managed with anti-inflammatories and antihistamines, reinforce defenses with vitamins C and D, and something fundamental, in the risk groups that were identified early, have strict adherence to the management of arterial hypertension , glycemic control, proper nutrition, special care for kidney patients, immunosuppressed people, those with asthma or previous lung diseases, having their inhalers at hand…

But no, you repeated like a parrot: “Stay home, stay home!”, just paracetamol, and so when you’re gasping with blue nails get yourself an oximeter and if you saturate low, then yes: seek help. This did kill many people; yes, Mr. Undersecretary, your strategy.

The poor prescription of scientifically ineffective medications was a serious mistake, of course, as is the fact that today there are still thousands of boxes with Ivermectin, which the CDMX government bought at inflated prices to distribute in an act unfortunately also more propagandistic than anything.

“Stay home, stay home!” It is clear to me that this is what you should have done, stay at home, preferably quietly, and allow a group of experts to act and not have to be dragging a discredit unworthy of a doctor.

And finish off by saying that as long as there is no better health system, they have to allow it to function, until they have first contact clinics with free consultations and medicines… on the one hand it is a sign of cynicism when you are aware of the rapacious dismantling that the 4T has done with the Health Sector and, on the other hand, it is a consolation to know that for the time being they will continue to function and provide an important service to the population, a service that this government is incapable of offering.

López Gatell denigrates Mexican Medicine; mediocre doctor, deficient health worker, nondescript epidemiologist… but above all: sad lackey of the 4T!— Mérida, Yucatán.

arredondo61@prodigy.net.mx

Physician and writer