Eccentricities of the artists in their dressing rooms: French decoration lamps or dozens of bottles of water – Music

Artists like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, madonna, among many others, they spend a lot of time away from home, months or even years, to make big tours around the world. They visit hundreds of countries, almost always alone, so when they find out in a new dressing room they want to feel like their home. Hence they have a series of requirementsthat, to us, as people NOT famous, can be the most weird and ridiculous.

Since CHAIN100 we have selected the most striking and crazy demands of the singers that sound in the best music variety.

MADONNA

Since I wasn’t going to lead the Queen of pop our list of requirements in dressing rooms. Madonna, what happened to you 1August 7 was 64 years old, is one of the longest on the music scene, nothing more and nothing less than 43 years. And, therefore, one of the most demanding when it comes to putting her dressing table in order before and after her performances. The queen demands that the dressing room have capacity to accommodate 200 people, of which 30 are bodyguards, a chef who only cooks vegetarian food, and her yoga instructor. But the most amazing thing of all is that the toilets must be brand new and once used be sent to destroy.

JUSTIN BIEBER

The artist to his 16 years had already made his first world tour, as of today he is 28, how many things will he have asked for for his different dressing rooms? Well, believe it or not, it is not one of the least demanding. His basics before acting are 24 bottles of water, cheese and butter crackers, soft drinks, gum… The most remarkable thing is during the time he spends in the dressing room he doesn’t want to talk to anyone directly.

KATY PERRY

The interpreter of “Roar” has some very curious requirements, just like she is. Both on and off stage Katy noted for its extravagance, in all the dressing rooms through which she passes, she demands a series of comforts, or at least for her. He asks to have two egg-shaped chairs, but they don’t work for him in any color, they have to be cream. In addition, a team of chefs specialized in cutting fruit and, last but not least, lamps with french decorationDoes anyone know how that is? Oh, by the way, I forgot, just like Bieber, he doesn’t want anyone talking to him while he’s in the dressing room.

Steve Tyler

The Aerosmith vocalist is passing the game. Steve’s only but clear demand is take your crocodile with you. Yes, as I tell you, Tyler’s pet is a crocodile and he takes it everywhere, as if to leave the animal alone at home.

beyonce

The pop star, more than world famous, needs not one, but three dressing rooms. Of course, moving from a little house to 9,000 square meters to a dressing room that will not reach 100, it shows. Each dressing room has his function, in one he combs his hair, in another he puts on makeup and in the last he rests, because fame carries a lot of stress. To make matters worse, it is necessary that the toilet paper be, only and exclusively, of red silk. Nor can it be missing from it, one or a few bottles of white wine and silverware.