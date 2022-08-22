Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opens the door to a crossover between Marvel and DC

Although Marvel and DC have set different strategies for their franchises on the big screen, fans always dream of a crossover between the two giants of the comic industry. It would be an unprecedented event that would break any box office record. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also spoke about the possible intersection, calling himself very optimistic about it.

The Rock optimistic about a possible crossover between Marvel and DC

Recently interviewed by Total Film, the former WWE Champion said so: “I am naturally optimistic when it comes to creative projects and films. And when we think of DC’s pantheon of heroes and villains and what Marvel has, great things could be done. As far as I’m concerned, not only can they exist, but they could undoubtedly cross each other in the cinema one day ”. His statements are in perfect harmony with those of James Gunn, who had defined himself interested in a possible crossover between the two universes.

Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, in a past interview with ComicBook.com had also said “never say never” to a possible crossover with DC. Marvel and DC had a crossover in the world of comics, but never in theaters. The most famous productions of the two companies are comics DC vs. Marvel And JLA / Avengers in 1996 and 2003. The two series present iconic moments crossover, like Darkseid wielding the Infinity Gauntlet and Wonder Woman lifting Thor’s hammer. In addition to these comics, Marvel and DC also released a Superman and Spider-Man crossover under the title of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man in March 1976.

We remind you that The Rock will play the role of Black Adam in the film dedicated to him arriving in theaters on October 20. A post-credits scene has recently been added that will serve to clarify the position of the anti-hero within the DC Universe after the merger between Warner Bros and Discovery and the declaration by the new CEO to give life to a plan. decennial more organic.