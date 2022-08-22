Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lobbied for a separate Black Adam film

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson lobbied to separate ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ stories about origins.

The 50-year-old actor will play the title role in the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film and revealed that he took partial responsibility for the villain who would receive a movie of its own.

The Rock told Vanity Fair magazine: “When we got the first draft of the film, it was a combination of ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam’: two origin stories in one movie.

“Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read it, inside me I just knew: ‘We can’t make this movie like this. We would do Black Adam an incredible disservice. ‘”

The former WWE star was determined to have his anti-hero be the focus of his own film and recalled how he “made a phone call” in which he expressed his “unpopular” opinion.

Johnson explained, “I said, ‘I have to share my thoughts here.’

“Everyone thought, ‘Hey, this script is great, let’s go make this movie.’ I said, “I really think you should do ‘Shazam!’, Make that movie yourself in the tone you want. And I think we should separate that too. “

Rock had previously suggested that “Black Adam” would “usher in a new era” for the DCEU, as hinted at in the trailers.

The “DC League of Super-Pets” star said, “That filming is a reflection of our tone. Those shots are also a reflection of our director’s vision, who wanted to create something different; that he wanted to create a film that was disruptive. But he also wanted to create a movie that started the pendulum swing in the DC Universe.

“In addition to the hierarchy of power that I spoke of, this swing of the pendulum (will usher in) a new era of the DC Universe. A new anti-hero era; a new era of tone and a new era of history. “