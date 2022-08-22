Dwayne Johnson wants to do a Marvel and DC crossover in cinema

During the promotion of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has assured that he sees a possible future movie where characters from DC and Marvel coincide

Dwayne Johnson He is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, backed by the collection of his films and the affection of the public. His next big production will be Black Adamof Warner Bros Discovery Y DC, where the actor will play the title character. Although Johnson seems to have a good relationship with the people of DC, that does not mean that he is not willing to play on the field of Marvel.

During an interview with Total Film (via Games Radar), the Black Adam star mentioned the possibility of a future joint DC and Marvel movie. Johnson was “optimistic” about a possible project of this type and stated that the extensive catalog of heroes and villains of the DC world makes it too big an opportunity.

Marvel and DC are traditional rivals, both in comics and on film. But Johnson believes there is an opportunity for publishers – and their characters – to come together on screen.

“I’m an optimist,” Johnson told “I’m just optimistic by nature. And especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to DC’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. For me, not only can they coexist, but they should, in my opinion, cross paths one day.«.