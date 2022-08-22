Dwayne Johnson explains the big difference between Black Adam and Superman, the two “gods” of the DC Universe

MADRID, 22 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Black Adamthe film with which Dwayne Johnson will debut at the DC Extended Cinematic UniverseIt will hit theaters on October 21. And while the release date is approaching, the actor wanted to explain to the fans, what is the big difference between the antihero he plays and the other character as powerful as him, Superman.

The protagonist of the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra He shared on his Instagram account, part of an article that Vanity Fair magazine dedicated to him, accompanying him, in addition to his gratitude for the report, with a forceful message.

“My goal with BLACK ADAM was to create a character unlike any other I’ve played in my career. Ruthless. Rabid. My sonJohnson commented before adding that “gram for gram, [Black Adam] he has superman powersbut has become a ruthless god in the DC Universe“.

Some powerful words with which the actor implies that his character, whose origin and gifts are closely linked to Shazam’s, shares many things with the Man of Steel… except his strict morals. In fact, as Johnson pointed out in the article published by the media, “Superman won’t kill anyone“Inferring that this is the big difference between Black Adam and the last son of Krypton.”There is a code by which [Superman] he lives and he respects him“, he stated before adding that Teth Adam has his own.

“You won’t hesitate, and I like to have a little fun explaining this, to rip someone in half.“, he stated, explaining that “literally, he will grab someone by the neck or leg and then destroy him”, assured the protagonist of films such as Jungle Cruise about the antihero who is called to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe.

And although there are not a few who were waiting impatiently to know if at some point, there would be a possible confrontation between these two titans, for the moment, after the decision of Warner Bros. Discovery, to chart a new course in the films of its superheroesCavill seems far from reincarnating Superman on the big screen.

And despite not having the presence of the last son of Krypton, Black Adam will not be the only DC Comics character who will appear in the film starring Johnson, so will members of the Justice Society. Thus, Doctor Fate of Pierce Brosnanthe Atom Smasher from Noah Centineothe Hawkman of Aldris Hodge and the Cyclone’s Quintess Swindellwill be part of the plot of the film that will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.