Dreadlocks and a Greek goddess look: Barbie Zendaya is beautiful (but nowhere to be found)

Barbie Zendaya: like a contemporary Greek goddess

Impossible to find, almost a cult object! Released in 2015, the doll signed by Mattel and dedicated to Zendaya, is now very difficult to find, even online in vintage stores.

The Barbie dedicated to the actress, cover star of Vogue Italia July, is inspired by Zendaya’s look at the 2015 Oscars where we see the young star in an ethereal cream-colored dress by Vivienne Westwood on which a cascade of long black dreadlocks flow, which they remind us a bit of Lisa Bonet, a bit of a contemporary Greek goddess.

Zendaya at the 2015 Oscars with the look that inspired Mattel in creating a BarbieFrank Trapper / Getty Images

A look of great effect, which has aroused the interest of the most famous doll house in the world.

“When I was little, I couldn’t find a doll that looked like me. But now, how times have changed! ”.

To say it is Zendaya: there weren’t many dolls like that when she was little. The choice of Mattel highlights a new frontier in the representation of all types of beauty. A beauty that goes beyond all canon, which resides only in the uniqueness of each of us. Following these values, Mattel has created Barbie of all kinds, with blond or red hair, with freckles, but also with prostheses to make sure that everyone could really identify themselves. And that they could also find in the dolls a model to inspire them and not only on an aesthetic level.

In fact, the collection was born some time ago Barbie Role Models, capable of representing the most diverse dreams and ambitions. And so, for those who want to be inspired by those who created the greatest TV series there is Barbie Shonda Rhimes, for aspiring astronauts there is Barbie Samantha Cristoforetti, for super sports the tennis player Naomi Osaka. And now her last born, Barbie Jane Goodall, the British anthropologist famous for her studies on chimpanzees and her environmental commitment.