Drake is the most sought after artist on Shazam

Who would have thought: 20 years have passed since the birth of the popular music recognition service. To celebrate this important milestone, Shazam has published a ranking of the most sought after artists, and in first place there is Drake.

Born in August 2002 in London, Shazam initially provided song recognition through SMS. Users could in fact call a specific number, having an answering machine listen 10 seconds of any song. A few minutes later a message would come with the name of the song, the artist. Over the years – and with the advent of smartphones – Shazam has become a hugely popular app and, in 2017, it was bought by Apple. To learn more about Shazam’s twenty-year history, read our dedicated article.

Drake dominates the Shazam leaderboards: here are all the positions

As mentioned at the top of the ranking of the most searched artists on the app is Drake, who has been “shazamed” well 350 million times. In particular, the most popular song turns out to be One Dancesingle released in 2016, featuring ben 17 million searches on Shazam.

The song for the most Shazamed song ever however belongs to Dance Monkey from Tones And Iwith ben 41 million searches. Here are other interesting curiosities:

The first song to be searched through the service is Jeepster of the T. Rex on April 19, 2002.

on April 19, 2002. The first song to reach 1000 searches was Cleanin ‘Out My Closet from Eminem in September 2002.

in September 2002. Somebody That I Used to Know from Gotye feat. Kimbra was the first song to reach Shazam 10 million in December 2012. In October 2015 the song Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit) ‘ by Lilly Wood & The Prick and Robin Schulz reached 20 million searches.