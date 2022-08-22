Dragon Ball in Fortnite revolutionizes the meta

After the great passage of Star Wars, Naruto and Indiana Jones through Fortnite in this season, the giant dragon ball has landed for a few days in the battle royale most successful.



Beyond the reading that neophytes do – some skins from Goku, Bulma, Vegeta and Beerus, to characters that use firearms – the truth is that you have to recognize the effort of Epic in creating a unique experience in which Toriyama’s work influences the gameplay in a definitive way.

And it is that, beyond missions in which elements of dragon ball like the house kame make an appearance, and of the aforementioned skinsthe goal of Fortnite has radically changed due to the presence of two key items: the cloud fifth and the attack Kamehameha. It goes even further than the revolution brought about by the power of spider-man swing, which is still available through an item that is already unmarked from the Marvel IP.

The Kinto cloud allows us to quickly ascend to the skies and hover for a few seconds, providing a very important strategic advantage, especially due to the speed with which we can escape from compromising situations or destroy the enemy’s position. The Kamehameha, on the other hand, is an attack of crazy power, absolutely brokenwhich enables kill almost instantaneous from very distant positions.

Both can be achieved by collecting the capsules that will fall randomly around the stage, as a drop, or purchased from the machines for 250 coins each. An amount of gold that, taking into account the competitive advantage offered by each of the elements, is a bargain.

Epic has managed to adapt the meta of Fortnite a dragon ball and that should be applauded. Collaboration goes far beyond skins visuals, bursting the meta that existed, although it is already known: the haters will continue hating.